‘Sporting Fashion’ shows off its style evolution at Frick Pittsburgh

Imagine riding a horse in the saddle or trying to rock climb with a skirt on.

Or get your feet stuck in the fabric of a dress while trying to ice, roller or inline skates.

How about wearing a tight corset and several layers of clothing while trying to hit a tennis ball? Or shoot a basket with suede stockings and boots.

Women endured fashion challenges as they tried to exercise before casual wear and more practical uniforms were accepted.

Discover the transformation of women’s sportswear in “Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960” at The Frick Pittsburgh at Point Breeze. The exhibition will be on display until September 26. It is organized by the American Federation of the Arts in New York which organizes traveling art exhibitions and the Institute of Fashion, Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, which preserves fashion materials.

Brian Davis FIDM Museum Courtesy of the American Federation of the Arts Inline Skating, 1890s

There are 64 models and over 480 pieces in the collection of brands such as Champion, Pendleton, Spalding and Stetson, Abercrombie and Fitch, Balenciaga, Chanel, Patou and Pucci.

“It is an absolute pleasure to share this fascinating presentation of women’s sportswear with a large museum audience,” said Pauline Willis, director and CEO of the American Federation of Arts in a statement.

Covering sporting activities from fencing to motorcycling, the exhibit offers insight into the cultural, economic and technical motivations behind women’s sportswear, Willis said.

“Sporting Fashion” tells the story of women’s and girls’ participation in sport since the early days of the American Republic, revealing the momentum that would lead to Title IX and, by extension, current professional women’s athletics, said Elizabeth Barker, Executive Director Putain,

The caption “Outdoor Girls” is inspired by the script printed on a woolen scarf dating from around 1946, which depicts women engaged in 13 sports.

Organized into six themes, the exhibition illustrates how women dressed for quiet outdoor activities in the early 19th century. It shows the traditions of horseback riding and a growing acceptance of exposed skin on beaches and public swimming pools.

Some styles show women on snowy slopes and frozen rinks. What they wore while traveling – on land and in the air – is included as well as the evolution of hot-weather ball sports and the introduction of sports uniforms.

Photo: Brian Sanderson FIDM Museum Courtesy of the American Federation of the Arts “Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960” is a 344-page book that offers a visual recording of clothing. (www.prestel.com, $ 60)

Curators Kevin L. Jones and Christina M. Johnson wrote an introductory essay in a 344-page book that accompanies the exhibit (www.prestel.com, $ 60). It includes a preface by tennis star Serena Williams.

“It’s touching to realize what I owe to the female athletes who came before me, who fought to break down the barriers built to isolate them from the male sporting arena,” Williams wrote.

Brian Davis FIDM Museum Courtesy of the American Federation of the Arts Outdoorgirl scarf, 1946

American Federation of the Arts CEO Pauline Willis said it was “the first exhibition to explore the evolution of women’s sportswear in Western fashion, revealing the intersections of cultural and aesthetic movements. “

The Frick is the first stop. He will visit the Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Memphis, Tenn, the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, Iowa, the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, Utica, NY, the Taft Museum of Art, Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens in Jacksonville, Florida. Its final destination will be the FIDM Museum.

It took three weeks to install it and includes a 1939 Harley Davidson motorcycle from Banks Brothers Motorcycles north of Versailles in the rotunda. Standing next to the bike is a woman dressed for cycling wearing a bloomer and matching jacket and another in black leather jodhpurs, long pants, worn for riding, fitted below the knee and featuring reinforced patches at the waist. inner leg and a kidney protection belt.

Several events will be organized alongside the exhibition. They can be found here.

“This exhibit is about physical freedom,” said Dawn Reid Brean, curator, interim chief curator and director of collections for The Frick. “This is how women who played sports in the beginning had to dress. It is not the best clothing to wear when hitting a tennis ball or shooting a basketball. The idea that some of these clothes were made to be moved in is amazing.

Admission is $ 15 for adults, $ 13 for seniors and students; $ 8 for children aged 6 to 16. Children 5 and under are free. (Until September 6, active duty military personnel and their families receive free admission through the Blue Star Museums program.)

Timed tickets are required and can be purchased here.