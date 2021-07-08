School dress code changes approved

On Tuesday, July 7, the Milford School District School Board approved changes to the school’s dress code for the 2021-22 school year. The changes were based on requests from students and parents over the past few years. Dr Dickerson said the district no longer calls the dress requirements a uniform, but rather a dress code.

The biggest change is that we will now allow jeans and now allow all colored collared shirts, said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Dickerson. We also changed the code to read stockings instead of skirts and shorts. At this time, we only allow high school students to wear hoodies. We have adjusted the number of days a new student entering the district must comply from five days to ten days.

Under the new rule, secondary school students in Milford would be allowed to wear solid-colored hoodies, sweaters or fleece jackets. Students should keep the hood down when in the school building.

We felt that five days to require a student to comply was just too short, Dr Dickerson said. We understand it takes time for them to get the right clothes and while we have a closet here where they can get the items they need, we felt extending it to 10 days was the right way to go. .

School board member Scott Fitzgerald asked what a solid color shirt is for and why a plaid or striped shirt would not be allowed.

The type of policy predates many of us when it comes to approved shirts, Dr. Dickerson said. At one time, I believe it was to prevent offensive language and that sort of thing. It also allowed us to identify our students and improve the look of our students. Because they dressed the same, it eliminated whether or not someone could afford to buy expensive clothes compared to those who could not. It sort of solved that perception.

School board member Jean Wylie, who served as principal of Benjamin Banneker elementary school, explained that another reason the strict dress code was enforced was to combat bullying.

Bullying was a big part of why this was put in place, Wylie said. Not everyone can buy the most expensive clothes, which made it easier for parents who couldn’t afford the latest clothing trends and everything in between. When teachers are on a field trip, it also makes it easier to identify our students as we often ask them to wear similar colors when we leave the school yard.

Dr Dickerson explained that in order to give parents time to start shopping for the start of the school year, the changes had to be implemented or they would revert to the previous policy. Vice-chairman Rony Baltazar-Lopez asked if the dress code would be applied to students with a medical diagnosis allowing them to remain in distance learning and Dr Dickerson said the policy was not extended to these students.

I think it’s a good balance between the policy we had before and the one going forward to give students a bit of flexibility in their clothing, Baltazar-Lopez said. I remember I was in grade 10 when the new dress code policy was implemented and we as students weren’t really happy with it. I think it’s a better compromise for students, parents and teachers.

Wylie also explained that when the dress code was first implemented, some schools strictly enforced the policy while others were not. The administration then demanded that all schools be strict in the application. She also said that there were certain types of clothing that distracted and that the dress code applied to those types of clothing as well.

If the intention is to prevent school dress from being distracting and distracting in education, I think this policy meets the goals we have set for ourselves, said school board president Jason Miller.

The dress code changes were passed by a six-to-zero vote as school board member Dr Adam Brownstein was not present at the meeting. The district will also post on social media as well as on its website how to donate to the clothing closet used to help students who may not be able to afford the clothing required by the dress code. Students can also receive district vouchers that can be used to purchase needed clothes if there is nothing available in the clothes closet. Anyone with questions about how to donate to the clothes closet can contact the district office at 302-422-1600.