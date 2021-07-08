Fashion
Daniel Roseberry, the only American fashion designer in Paris // Chez Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry is a young American who creates surreal fashion for the modern era Meet the designer of Lady Gaga’s inauguration outfit
For those who need to convince that fashion is an art form, Daniel Roseberry’s designs for Maison Schiaparelli offer a compelling argument.
Take, for example, a look from her latest haute couture collection: from a wool crepe dress extend two fabric “gazelle horns” embroidered with golden lam thread, golden pearls, gold cut pearls, handmade golden pompoms, Swarovski crystals and Above the horns is a matching headdress, and below a pair of golden brass nipple buttons.
It’s not a cookie cutter fad, as Roseberry calls it. It is something much more extraordinary.
Schiaparelli haute couture Fall-Winter 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli haute couture Fall-Winter 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli
The dresses are voluminous, the shoulders are exaggerated, the materials are lush, and the details call for closer examination (the signature jewels, the “jewel” as they are called, are shaped like eyeballs, noses, hands and heads. lips). The creations are all the more beautiful by their surrealist references and an almost perverse side.
At first glance, it’s hard to imagine these designs coming from a sober, born and raised Texan – one who said, without a hint of irony, that he would live happily in a cabin in Maine for most of this time. the year and design clothes from there.
When Roseberry, then 33, from Plano, Texas, was appointed artistic director of Schiaparelli, he became the first – and to date, the only – American to run a French fashion house. It was hardly a household name at the time. Trained at the Fashion School of Technology in New York, and with 10 years at Thom Browne to his credit, he had the credentials, of course, but no experience at the head of a luxury fashion house, no formal training in haute couture. and no French spoken.
Go behind the scenes with Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli. Credit: Win McNamee / Pool / AFP / Getty Images
He also had the impending legacy of the founder of the house, Elsa Schiaparelli, to contend with. A true renegade, she was perhaps the most important and influential designer of the interwar period, a title contested only by Coco Chanel, her great rival.
Coming from an aristocratic Italian family, Schiaparelli rebelled from an early age by publishing a sexually charged poetry book titled “Arethusa”, named after a nymph from Greek mythology. She was sent to a Swiss convent but left shortly after going on a hunger strike. Married and divorced in the early 1920s, she moved to Paris with her daughter where she led a bohemian life and formed a circle of artist friends. In 1927, Schiaparelli started a fashion business in his apartment, quickly expanded it and became more prolific and inventive.
Elsa Schiaparelli and Salvador Dal in 1949. Credit: Snark Archives / Courtesy of Schiaparelli
After decades of success, Schiaparelli closed his business in 1954; it lay dormant until it was revived by businessman Diego Della Valle in 2012.
So when Roseberry walked into the studio about two months before presenting her first collection for the brand in 2019, he must have felt intimidated? “Ignorance is bliss,” he says. “When I started I had 63 days for the first collection and honestly I didn’t have time for anxiety. I didn’t have time for a nervous breakdown. It was so intense.”
Despite his baptism by fire, and the first two years marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the creator seems quietly confident. “You know, it’s funny,” he said, “I might lose sleep going to a dinner party that I feel intimidated going to, but I don’t really lose sleep over my job. feel really comfortable with what I’m doing.
“Being American gives me a sense of perspective,” he adds, “maybe a sense of freedom even more”.
Roseberry has clearly spent time getting to know the house and the heritage of its founder. He is familiar with Schiaparelli’s life, his contributions to industry and his archives. He’s respectful of history but also focuses on building his own creative language – the new “codes”, as he calls them.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama in Schiaparelli at the 2019 American Portrait Gala at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Credit: Paul Morigi / Invision / AP
“I think people have this notion of couture, that it exists inside a glass box,” he says, referring to the exclusive nature of haute couture. “And a lot of what I’ve tried to do over the last couple of years is break down those glass walls and really expose the process.”
Roseberry is a practical designer. From the first sketches to the final filming of the campaign, he is present throughout the process, working intensely alongside his team. “You hear stories of designers who don’t come, or come to the studio once a month. I can’t imagine that,” he says.
During her first show, Roseberry even crashed on the podium. As the lights turn on, the designer appears seated at his drawing board (a nod to his former studio in New York’s Chinatown, where he sketched his first designs for the brand). Models walked past Roseberry, bringing his designs to life as he continued to draw live on stage.
According to the designer, drawing is one of his secret powers. All collections start with images made by Roseberry – he has been drawing since he was a child, taught by his mother from a young age, and that has become “the foundation” of his creative process, he says.
Schiaparelli haute couture spring-summer 2021. Credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli
When Roseberry got a call, ten days before the US presidential inauguration, asking him to design a look for Lady Gaga’s performance of the national anthem, he started drawing almost immediately. He made 12 designs for the singer’s outfit that day.
The final look, a big red silk dress with a fitted navy jacket and an oversized dove-shaped brooch, came together in a matter of days. “It’s one of those times when you don’t really know what impact it’s going to have on your career, and also on the house, until much later,” he recalls, calling it “d ‘honor of a lifetime’.
The dress was originally supposed to be all white, but after seeing the initial designs, it was Gaga herself who suggested the red and blue – and it was “so much stronger,” says Roseberry.
Of course, Gaga isn’t the only celebrity wearing Roseberry’s work. He dressed Michelle Obama, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and Beyonc, who wore Schiaparelli to receive her 28th Grammy Award earlier this year. The off-the-shoulder leather mini dress with matching leather gloves (with metal studs) was part of Schiaparelli’s 2021 couture collection.
Beyoncé in Schiaparelli at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Almost immediately after the Grammys in March, Roseberry began work on this season’s couture clothing. He spent 10 days in quarantine in his Paris apartment after returning from the United States, and he drew every day, creating hundreds of drawings and “sorting things out”, he says.
What emerged from the first sketches is “The Matador”, his fourth collection featuring 26 different looks. In his performance notes, he writes that it is a “collection that honors Elsa’s vision but is not subject to it”.
Schiaparelli haute couture Fall-Winter 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli
Schiaparelli haute couture Fall-Winter 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli
While last year he was drawing for the end of the world, as he says, this year he is drawing with joy in his head, thinking about all the reasons that originally made him fashionable.
“The world is not over,” he writes. “We’re still here. Fashion is still here. Couture is still here. And not only is it still here, but in a world increasingly dependent on what is easily reproducible and digitally diffused, its power – for you. stop dead – is bigger than ever. ”
Schiaparelli haute couture Fall-Winter 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli
The original piece features a sketch of a vase with pink flowers spilling out of it. “It’s repurposed and repackaged in a way that really feels like a tribute,” Roseberry offers, but it’s a look that he says is in “total control of today’s language”.
