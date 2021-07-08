Fashion
Great Kills man charged with armed robbery at the Hilton Garden Inn. His car, his clothes provided key clues, according to the authorities.
STATEN ISLAND, NY His clothes and the panoramic sunroof on his Mercedes were the gifts, officials say.
Federal authorities arrested a Great Kills man in an armed robbery earlier this year at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bloomfield in which a gun was accidentally discharged.
Investigators linked Steven Allessandro to the March 29 robbery by comparing clothing, including a jacket one of the suspects wore during the heist, to a jacket found in Allessadros’ apartment during a search Thursday , indicated a lawsuit filed in federal court in Brooklyn.
The black hooded jacket has a unique pattern, according to the complaint.
In addition, investigators discovered a white 2008 Mercedes-Benz 300 sedan with a panoramic sunroof outside of Allessandros’ residence, according to the complaint.
The car was similar to the vehicle captured by security cameras leaving the scene of the theft, according to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.
Alessandro, 34, has been accused of obstructing trade by threats or violence.
The events took place around 6:25 a.m. at the hotel at 1100 South Ave., officials said.
Two men entered the building and asked for the manager, the complaint said.
When the manager arrived at the front desk, a suspect, a stocky white man, walked around the front desk. He showed a gun and demanded money, according to the complaint.
The second man, who was thinner, told the manager to do what his accomplice said, according to the complaint.
The man was dressed in a dark-colored hooded jacket with unique patterns, blue jeans and black and white Nike sneakers, according to the complaint.
The masks obscured the men’s faces from the nose down.
After unlocking the cash drawer, the official handed over an envelope containing about $ 1,500 in cash and other loose $ 20 bills, according to the complaint.
The beefy suspect felt for the money and discharged the pistol, according to the complaint.
Immediately after the incident, police said a starter pistol exploded. But the federal complaint does not identify the weapon beyond calling it a pistol.
No one was injured, police said.
The robbers fled with the cash, the complaint said.
Several days later, the NYPD released surveillance video of the incident. Police have asked the public for help in identifying the culprits.
It turned out that two traffic stops in the weeks leading up to the robbery, coupled with surveillance video, ultimately led authorities to Allessandro.
On February 9, Allessandro received road summons while driving a white 2008 Mercedes with a panoramic sunroof similar to that seen on the getaway vehicle, according to the complaint.
A month later, on March 10, he was arrested again for traffic violations, according to the complaint.
Alessandro was driving the Mercedes, the complaint says.
However, he did not stay long at the scene.
The accused accelerated when cops asked him to get out of the vehicle after determining that his driver’s license was suspended, according to the complaint.
He was arrested on March 12 for allegedly fleeing the traffic stop two days earlier, according to the complaint.
Body camera video from the two days showed him wearing clothing noticeably similar to that worn by one of the theft suspects, according to the complaint. Namely, a dark colored hooded jacket with a unique pattern, blue jeans and black and white Nike sneakers.
There was also other evidence, according to the authorities’ claims.
A check of phone records via a search warrant revealed that Allessandros’ cell phone rang a cell tower near his home just before 4 a.m. on March 29.
Then at 6:40 a.m., about 15 minutes after the break-in, a cell phone tower near the hotel picked up a call on his phone, according to the complaint.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Allessandros’ home in the 4200 block of Amboy Road last week.
There, they found the jacket and sneakers similar to the ones the thinner suspect was seen wearing on surveillance footage of the theft, according to the complaint.
They also recovered Allessandros’ cell phone, the keys to the Mercedes and the vehicle itself, according to the complaint.
Allessandro was arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday and released on $ 50,000 bail, court records online.
There is no further information on his alleged accomplice.
In a statement, Kristine Garlisi, head of the Nicotra Group, said: We cannot comment on ongoing investigations, but remain grateful for the attention of the NYPD detectives and agents in our boroughs, the Staten District Attorneys Office. Island and all law enforcement officers in the search for a resolution.
Allessandros’ lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
