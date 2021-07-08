Zara Tindall steps out in a striped shirt dress for the day at Wimbledon with Mike





Following the Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Wimbledon last week, Zara and Mike Tindall stepped out to represent the Royal Family in SW19, as they played in the men’s quarter-finals on center court on Wednesday (July 7th). The Tindalls looked happy and relaxed as they were pictured dressed chic as they arrived for a day of tennis. Karwai TangGetty Images It was one of the first times the couple had been pictured in public since welcoming their third child, baby Lucas, in the spring. Zara absolutely nailed the Wimbledon style with her sleek striped shirt dress in shades of navy blue and white. Karwai TangGetty Images She wore the Polo Ralph Lauren striped silk swing dress, which is currently offered in summer sales for £ 276.50, reduced from its original price of £ 395. Ralph lauren Striped silk A-line dress Polo by Ralph Lauren

ralphlauren.fr £ 276.50 With its flattering short sleeves, belted waist and midi hem, the chic Riviera dress is a winning outfit for summer events, so it’s easy to see why Zara chose it. Zara paired her silk midi with a pair of matching navy espadrilles, a style of footwear the Duchess of Cambridge often chooses for summer events. We’re not 100% sure where Zara’s wedge shoes came from, but they appear to be the Castañer Carina canvas wedge espadrilles, which Kate also owns in beige. Net to wear Castañer Carina 60 canvas wedge espadrilles Net to wear

Comfortable, classic and chic, a wedge will always come in handy, so we can say that we are tempted to choose a pair of Castañers approved by royalty … Phase Eight Striped Knee-Length Shirt Dress Hobbs Tarini Striped Midi Shirt Dress, Navy / Ivory Evie Linen Shirt Dress – Summit Stripe Sartorial Club Monaco striped dress, navy blue And, if Zara's designer shirt dress has inspired you, check out some of our favorite alternatives on Main Street above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/fashion-beauty/a36964400/zara-tindall-wimbledon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

