Fashion
Frankfurt Fashion Week promotes shape follows planet for sustainability in European fashion industry
A recent conference organized by the Fashion Council Germany titled The New European Bauhaus Werkstatt der Zukunft brought together international experts as part of Frankfurt Fashion Week to redefine the future of the European fashion and textile industry.
The conference was inspired by the initiative of the President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyens, The New European Bauhaus, which she first presented in her State of the Union address in September 2020. Fast fashion is poisonous to our planet. It should be replaced with a circular fashion show, Leyen said in Tuesday’s opening speech.
The interdisciplinary movement wants to bring the Green Deal to people, by convening a meeting space to recover and revisit sustainable practices, empower the most inspiring practices of today and design future lifestyles, at the crossroads of the art, culture, social inclusion, science, digitization and technology.
Lucie and Luke Meier talk about sustainable fashion design
One of the sessions was on sustainable fashion, during which Christiane Arp, President and founding member of the Fashion Council Germany, spoke with Lucie and Luke Meier, Creative Directors at Jil Sander, about the sustainable future of the ‘industry.
Luke Meier started off by saying that you can never ignore the person when designing something, the object, the person and the design work together; it must serve the person and become an effective design.
The husband and wife duo live in Vancouver, Canada, which is very nature-oriented, and they spend as much time outdoors as possible. Nature has always been a source of inspiration, we have immense respect for nature and try to spend a lot of time in nature. Ideas are also present there and we always try to promote sustainability, which is reflected in our design and our appreciation of functionality, says Lucie Meier.
When asked what their ideal fashion industry would look like in the future, the creative duo are clear that things need to be improved so that they last longer and people don’t throw them away. In terms of sustainability, the first steps would start with the materials and rethink everything from fiber to fabric, dyeing, spinning, transportation, packaging, all parts of the supply chain. said Luc Meier. It can be design driven, but it should also be industry driven. There has to be transparency throughout the supply chain, but it’s difficult. Often times, we just don’t know where a certain material comes from.
Panel discusses whether fashion and sustainability can go hand in hand
A subsequent roundtable addressed the question of whether fashion and sustainability can go hand in hand. Jonas Eder-Hansen, Head of Public Affairs at Global Fashion Agenda, pointed out that 100% sustainability is not possible and that there is a lot to be done, especially in some areas. Transparency is the key as Lucie and Luke Meyer said, he agreed with the designers. Working together as an industry is extremely important.
Katrin Ley, Managing Director of the Fashion for Good global sustainability initiative, agreed that sustainability is a (long) journey with different complex areas. Companies are still struggling to implement it because it is more expensive, and they need to assess their ability to take risks, among other things, she said. Fashion for Good is one step ahead and works with innovators, it’s about spreading risk and sharing learning and innovation. She mentioned recycled polybags for wrapping clothes by a Spanish innovator as one of those innovations that is now being scaled up.
Tina Lutz Morris, founder of accessories brand Lutz Morris, pointed out that new products inevitably leave their mark. That’s why she likes to talk about responsibility, responsible products and production rather than sustainability. With her own brand of handbags, she is currently exploring the question of whether a truly responsible product can live outside the niche. You need to know who is making your product, how and where, she says.
For Markus Lning, CEO of management consultancy Lning Human Rights, the Rana Plaza was the turning point when workers became more visible. When asked if they are indeed returning to safer workplaces, Lning said factories in Sri Lanka view meeting social and environmental guidelines as a competitive advantage. EU buyers are changing their relationship with suppliers. There are so many positive changes, he says. Pressure [to do the responsible thing] is so much higher now.
Last but not least, the panelists were asked what they were wearing that day and it was refreshing to see their words in action: Ley adores her second-hand Victoria Beckham dress while Eder-Hansen swears by her ten-year-old shirt that is a tailor. made for its size. Lutz Morris wore an original Helmut Lang shirt and jacket, both 20, while Lning makes sure to look at the tag before buying anything.
