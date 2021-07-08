Bringing sustainability into fashion | Center

When Mecca McDonald and Mia Dunn started selling biodegradable earrings in their store Mo.Na. Gems, they envisioned the business as a fun side activity, a way to reconnect with a childhood sweetheart of making friendship bracelets. But just a year later, with thousands of dollars in sales and $ 20,000 in funding under their belt, the two moved to New York City together in hopes of transforming Mo.Na. Gems in a full time career.

The hope is that the company will not only change their lives, but also the world of fashion and sustainability.

Mo.Na Gems, named after Mother Nature, creates and sells biodegradable plastic earrings in original colors and shapes inspired by nature and food, with a colorful and poppy aesthetic.

McDonald, who graduated with a psychology degree this spring, said Mo.Na’s idea. Gems was the result of boredom in stopping the pandemic early. She was spending more time browsing online and had started to notice that a number of people had started to create resin art. Soon she began to wonder if there was a biodegradable alternative to these resin jewelry.

McDonald then reached out to a friend and colleague who graduated from 2021, Mia Dunn, whose background in chemical engineering and art fit the concept perfectly.

“We knew each other mostly through a mutual friend,” McDonald said. “But she had the scientific skills and the creative vision to make it happen. She includes creativity, science, and the art of aesthetics.”

While the couple found several chemical recipes for biodegradable resins online, McDonald’s said she didn’t think any of them met their needs. They should create their own chemical formula, practically from scratch.

“Durability has a certain aspect, and it’s not necessarily aesthetically appealing,” McDonald said. “So our goal was to create something that was sustainable but also attractive, cool, trendy and modern.”

They settled on a starch-based bioplastic that creates beautiful pieces out of their molds, but will also degrade when thrown away and exposed to microorganisms. If they are buried, Dunn estimates their pieces will biodegrade within four months.

“Compared to a resin-based plastic, these will leave a much smaller environmental footprint,” Dunn said. “We are starting with necklaces, but hope to expand into other products to reduce waste not only in the fashion industry but also in other industries.”

After choosing a formula and producing their first test batches, Dunn and McDonald joined the Johns Hopkins Startup Accelerator Program. Fast forward U. With the help of former entrepreneurs, they launched their online store and began to increase the number of models offered on the site. Soon they contacted Dutch duplicate shop in Baltimore and also started selling coins in person. Dunn and McDonald have sold around 250 pieces so far and are looking to increase production in the near future.

This spring, Mo.Na. Gems won $ 20,000 in funding at FFU’s Demo Day. McDonald said the recognition really opened their eyes to the potential of Mo.Na. Gems to be more than just a side activity. The duo are currently looking for potential manufacturers to outsource the production of the earrings. They also plan to use the new funding to modernize their packaging and improve their molding process.

“FFU made us realize that Mo.Na could be something more than a small business, it can be something bigger,” Dunn said. “This grant funding is a great opportunity as a lot of entrepreneurs have to dip into their personal savings to start something like this, but we have the luxury of being able to use Hopkins’ money to grow our business.”

In the long term, Dunn and McDonald’s hope to increase the number of stores where Mo.Na. Precious stones are sold, destined for large retail chains like Anthropologie. They also want to expand beyond earrings and jewelry to create phone cases and lifestyle products.

“There is no branding just for sustainability,” McDonald said. “You have Nike for athletics and Apple for techies. There are so many niche brands for different personality types, and it would be great if Mo.Na were to become that brand for art, fashion and clothing. durability.”