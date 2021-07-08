Fashion
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Channels Inner Mermaid in Versace Starfish Blue Dress | Fashion trends
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently posed for the cover of a magazine in a stunning blue dress from Versace’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection, adding a touch of mermaid to her high octane fashion looks. The stunning blue starfish dress has already been seen on Victoria’s Secret Angel Emily Ratajkowski.
Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED JUL 08, 2021
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been at the forefront of the Bollywood fashion movement and you best believe that any new trend will definitely make an appearance in Sonam’s wardrobe and style choices. More recently, the Neerja actor appeared on the cover of a magazine and for one of the shots Sonam stood against an iridescent background and her blue Versace dress adorned with sequined and rhinestone starfish gave the perfect impression that Sonam was a mermaid under the sea.
Sonam shared the photo on his Instagram profile and wrote, “It took me a long time to figure out who I am and be so comfortable with who I am. This shoot and interview uncovers a side of me. that I appreciate and that I didn’t show off as much. “
Sonam also wore other designers, including Schiaparelli, during the filming of the latest issue of Vogue. Sonam’s blue Versace dress is part of Versace’s spring collection that draws inspiration from the elements and the sea, but unfortunately sold out on the Versace website.
The dress is inspired by the sea goddess Medusa and the entire collection is inspired by the Gianni Versaces SS92 Trsor of the Sea collection, which also featured similar brightly colored underwater creatures. The dress was previously seen on Victoria’s Secret Angel Emily Ratajkowski recently for her 30th birthday celebrations.
Donatella Versace had shared about the collection, stating, Dreaming about another world and getting away from it all. The two concepts are related, but as we dream of a better world for everyone, we have to start building it. I also wanted to dream and that’s why the collection is so colorful and has such an optimistic soul.
