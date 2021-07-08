Best men’s jeans 2021: Arket at Gucci

Blue jeans: the garment that everyone owns and yet no one thinks of owning it. At this point, blue jeans are an instinct, a wardrobe staple that you use over and over again for guaranteed comfort and ease. Still, there is more to your blue denim than you might think.

First of all, a bit of history. Having been patented in 1873 by a man named Levi Strauss (maybe you’ve heard of him?), Blue jeans were first adopted by miners in search of a more durable material for their clothing. job. Eventually shifting from DIYer’s legs to John Wayne’s, the blue jeans were romanticized by Hollywood in the late 1920s after being donned by dashing cowboys. A resurgence in the 1960s saw the blue jean obsession reach new heights and since then denim has continued to evolve with us. Where low-rise bootcut iterations took over in the 1970s, it’s now the high-rise that is all the rage. But, come to think of it, we can’t help but wonder if our kids will ever squirm because of our belts brushing against the navel like we do in an acid wash. Brr.

Now essential, a wardrobe without blue jeans is not at all a wardrobe. But, alas, with such a variety of cuts, heights, silhouettes, washes and even impressions, how do you know what is for you? Have no fear, we at GQ have collected the crème de la crème of blue denim offerings online, both designer and budget friendly, to make sure you have what you need to step into the new season. It’s time to beef up your fashion arsenal, so keep scrolling to find your next pair of jeans.