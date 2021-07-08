V&A to spotlight menswear, Africa and Korea in 2022

The Londons V&A Museum shines the spotlight on fashion and creativity from Africa and South Korea, and is hosting its first major men’s fashion exhibition as part of its 2022-2023 program.

Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear, joins Africa Fashion, which was announced in january , and Hallyu! The Korean Wave as the next V&A to headline fashion and creative exhibitions.

The men’s clothing exhibition, Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear, will run from March 19, 2022 to November 6, 2022 and will celebrate the power, artistry and diversity of male attire and appearance.

The exhibition will highlight the unprecedented creativity of menswear by tracing how menswear has been shaped and reshaped over the centuries by exploring how designers, tailors and artists and their clients and models have built and interpreted masculinity at different times through clothing.

Fashioning Masculinities will bring together contemporary looks from legendary designers and rising stars alongside historical treasures from the V & As collections and iconic loans, from Renaissance paintings and sculptures to photography, film and performance.

Opened in June 2022, Africa Fashion will bring together more than 250 objects, drawn from the personal archives of a selection of influential African designers of contemporary mid-20th century fashion, as well as textiles and photographs from the V & As collection.

The exhibition will celebrate the compelling creativity, ingenuity and unstoppable global impact of contemporary African fashion designers to showcase the vibrant and diverse fashion scene, and explore how music and the visual arts are a key part of the cultural renaissance of Africa.

Following a large public call in January, new acquisitions highlighting the fashion trends of the African diaspora of the day, accompanied by personal testimonials, will be presented for the first time, while also highlighting the new generation of creators, collectives , stylists and fashion photographers. working across the continent today.

Commenting on the exhibit, Dr Christine Checinska, V&A Curator of African Fashion and the African Diaspora, said in a statement: The exhibit will showcase African fashion as a self-defining art form that reveals the richness and diversity of African histories and cultures.

To present all the fashions in such a vast region would be tempting the impossible. Instead, Africa Fashion will celebrate the vitality and innovation of a selection of fashion designers, exploring the avant-garde work of the 20th century and the creatives at the heart of this eclectic and cosmopolitan scene today. hui. We hope this exhibition will spark a renegotiation of the geography of fashion and be a game-changer for the field.

Africa Fashion will run from June 11, 2022 to April 16, 2023.

Another exhibition that will showcase fashion at the V&A in 2022 is Hallyu! The Korean Wave, a celebration of South Korea’s creative contributions through film, theater, music, fandom, beauty and fashion.

From September 24, 2022 to June 25, 2023, Hallyu! The Korean Wave marks the first exhibition of its kind to showcase South Korea’s colorful and vibrant popular culture. Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, the exhibition will explore the foundations of the Korean wave, from its rise to notoriety in the late 1990s to become a global phenomenon.

The V&A has also confirmed that it will host the first major exhibition dedicated to the legendary Russian silversmith Faberg which will open in November 2021, until May 2022.

Faberg in London: Romance to Revolution will showcase over 200 objects and focus on the importance of the London branch of jewelers and Edwardian high society clientele, while telling the story of Carl Faberg.

Tristram Hunt, director of V&A, said in a statement: V&A’s ambitious 2022-2023 exhibition schedule is both unabashedly global and beautifully intimate.

As the world wakes up from a brutal year of shrunken horizons, our V&A South Kensington and V&A Dundee exhibitions blend history with contemporary and academic rigor with pop culture phenomena to present the best of art, design and performance and help foster committed engagement. , UK reflective and culturally sensitive.