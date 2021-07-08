Fashion
boutique owner shares the story of the travel ball gown | Hobbies
Jillian Nimick never thought the hangar would go viral.
But thanks to a mysterious note pinned to a given dress, Mt. The owner of the pleasant shop quickly found herself famous on TikTok.
Nimick, owner of the Nimi boutique on West Main Street, said she has collected dresses and evening gowns to give away free to women and girls who can’t afford formal wear for a special occasion.
She had received a donation of 25 bags of dresses and was sorting by size when a note pinned to a blue dress with a beaded bodice caught her eye.
The note detailed the affection the previous owners had for the dress and her wish that she didn’t just go to Goodwill, instead find her way to someone who would love her the way she did.
The note said the former owner found the dress in a small boutique looking for a reasonably priced dress and wore it to prom with her high school sweetheart, who she was engaged to in 2020.
The note requested that the dress not be given to Goodwill, but rather that she find a better purpose.
She donated it to a nonprofit, and somehow it ended up in another set of bags given to me, Nimick said. The note struck a chord with Nimick, first because she could understand that she couldn’t afford a ball gown that cost several hundred dollars.
I actually used a cocktail dress that was my mom’s as a ball gown, Nimick said.
Second, Nimicks’ curiosity arose and she wanted to know if the couple had indeed married amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And that part about not going to Goodwill, I thought it came to me for a reason, and it served her best purpose, just like she wanted it to, Nimick said.
So, Nimick decided to try to find the former owner of the dresses.
I started with a TikTok, she says. I did a TikTok, and explained why I wanted to find this girl. TikTok has reached 1.3 million views, 3,000 comments, 155,000 likes and over 5,000 shares.
But, it would be a resource much closer to home that would prove fruitful.
I shared it on my Facebook page, and I shared it with Whats Happening in Mt. Nice group as well, Nimick said, noting that it only took three days to get a response. She messaged me on Facebook.
It turned out that the previous owner of the dresses was Shania Potosky, a pleasant Mt. resident who wore the dress to her junior prom in 2014. When she saw that Nimick was looking for the owner of her old ball gown, she was shocked.
I thought, Oh, my God, she found it. I never thought I would see him again after he left me, she said.
Former Shania Thieler stumbled upon the blue dress for the first time after unsuccessfully searching an upscale clothing store for a suitable dress. She said that she and her mother had only spent a short time browsing the shelves before realizing that there was nothing here that doesn’t start with a three, and some of them have a comma, she said.
So her mother directed her to Pats Bridal, a little shop in Connellsville. And it was her mother who spotted the blue dress, which, in the end, was never meant to be in Pennsylvania. Potosky said a search for the serial number revealed the dress was destined for Chicago but got lost in transit.
His mom pulled him out of the rack and told him she should try it, but at first Potosky wasn’t so sure.
At first, the jewelry seemed a little garish to me, said Potosky.
But she tried on the dress and fell in love with it.
She bought the dress and put it on for Mt. The Pleasant Area Junior Ball, which she attended with her high school boyfriend, Stanley Potosky.
In 2019, Potosky decided to downsize her wardrobe and the dress was one of the items to give away. Potosky remembered a story she had read about a wedding dress that had been found with a note pinned to it.
It was a dress with a story, she said. I thought, My dress has an interesting story, and no one will know unless I write this, she said.
So, she said, I sent it back with a note and sort of wished everyone the best.
Then, she got married, despite the pandemic.
It came in waves, she said.
Everything was open, then it was closed. Then it reopened.
She and her then-fiancé were fortunate enough to pick a date that fell during a time when restrictions had been relaxed.
They got married on September 26, 2020.
The couple still live at Mt. Pleasant, and Potosky said it was hard to believe her dress trip had brought her back to her hometown.
It amazes me that it was not just anywhere. It was in this new store in town, she said.
Nimicks plans to add it to its growing inventory of dresses which will be available for free with the approval of Potoskys.
A price tag on a ball gown shouldn’t stop you from having such an experience in high school, she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.indianagazette.com/leisure/boutique-owner-shares-the-tale-of-the-traveling-prom-dress/article_33243218-5e68-5129-9bbe-7e3fef60df79.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]