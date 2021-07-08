Menswear enters the rental market – Robb Report





Traditionally, men’s only foray into the clothing rental market has been an inexpensive fix for the prom or a black tie occasion. And while it’s become an increasingly popular option for women – even for everyday use – over the past few years, men have been a little more hesitant to follow suit. “Twice as many customers – almost 30% – self-declare that they come to us for a more sustainable fashion solution than 15 months ago,” says Rent the track, a rental industry pioneer, to its predominantly female clientele, “indicating yet another shift in values ​​in a post-pandemic world. Many of us cleaned up the clutter in our homes last year and don’t want to go back to the old way of hoarding things. A few companies are betting on this shift in attitude towards sustainability and consumption, turning to the less saturated male rental market for opportunities. One of the biggest players to enter the market in the past year is Seasons. Offering high-end designer and vintage pieces, Seasons offers coveted brands like Bode, Marni, Prada, Stone Island and more. A customer Byron lamb, director of Cordero Consulting, admits he was a little hesitant to try the online service, but found “the service is very transparent”, adding: “I like it depending on the month – I attend and organize many events – when there might be a lighter schedule, you can experiment with parts that you might be more invested in purchasing. And while Seasons offers two subscription levels, the Essential ($ 65) and All Access ($ 105), all members must apply and be approved to join the network. Seasons offers coveted pieces like OAS (left) and Craig Green (right).



Seasons One of the newest companies on the market, taels launched in March of this year. An “AI-sponsored clothing rental subscription,” Taelor is a monthly subscription service that includes a bi-weekly delivery of four different shirt styles ($ 60) or a one-time purchase of 12 shirts delivered over the course of one month ($ 90)). A subscription involves a style questionnaire and a personal stylist consultation. Available in mid-size for the pilot program, the company plans to expand its size offering. Likewise, Monsieur Collection is a new rental service including personalized styling. Starting at $ 60 per month, members receive two to three packages per month of everything from clothing to accessories. Meanwhile, established brands like Scotch & Soda are starting to offer a rental option; in this case called Scotch Select. “We have always viewed rental as an opportunity to capture new customers by allowing them to try the product before they buy it,” said Karis Durmer, CEO of the Americas. “It’s been clear for some time now that the new frontiers of retail include rental, and the brand has really embraced that and made it a plan to get ahead of the men’s market. A look available for rent through Scotch Select.



Scotch Select Along with the growth of rental program members, the brand has seen these members increase their purchase rate and expects this trend to continue. “We have seen a steady increase in the number of men subscribing to Scotch Select and we expect that number to increase as the country continues to lift restrictions and people return to work,” says Durmer, “For many, the concept of rental is still fairly new, but an important part of the rental is the anchor of our brand. Unlike many of its competitors, Scotch Select offers a gender-neutral platform, which means members can share carts and rent clothes for men and women. The idea is to “praise in a way that best represents their personal style.” Many of our customers buy the brand this way and we wanted the rental to offer the same flexibility of expression. We are also seeing many couples sharing a subscription in response to our genderless platform, ”proving that clothing rental is a viable wardrobe option for both men and women.

