Forces of Fashion kicks off with Anna Wintour, Ruth Carter and more





VogueThe Forces of Fashion 2021 event, titled “Fashion Goes Forward”, took place virtually July 7 and 8; the event, now in its fifth year, features panel discussions with designers, celebrities, stylists and editors on everything from fashion and style to what the fashion industry will look like. fashion as we begin to emerge from a global pandemic. On its first day of programming, Vogue teensDanielle Kwateng editor-in-chief moderated a panel discussion, “Moving Images”, between Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter and stylist, costume designer and wardrobe curator Zerina Akers. Carter was the first African-American designer to win Best Costume Design at the Oscars for her work on Black Panther. She has also designed costumes for films including Malcolm X, Do the right thing, and Selma. Akers is Beyonce essential costume designer and created the looks of her film Black is king. Akers also launched Black Owned Everything, a “comprehensive directory of black-owned businesses covering fashion, beauty, art and housewares.” Credit: Vogue The group kicked off their discussion by talking about when each designer really saw themselves represented on screen. “There was a breaking point where I realized that fashion played a big part in costume design. I think it was Mo ‘Better Blues, Denzel Washington on the Brooklyn Bridge playing the trumpet at night, “Carter explained.” I felt like we were represented very importantly in the movies. I saw my work this way. “ Akers says she, her sister, and their cousins ​​saw each other in classic ’90s sitcom characters Living Single. “We identified with the characters because one of us was more into fashion and style, while my younger sister was more of a tomboy,” she explained. “We had all of these faces at our disposal and a lot of things really translated into their style.” Mentorship, especially in traditionally white spaces like costume design, was another talking point the group addressed, especially Carter’s close working relationship with directors like Spike Lee and Ryan Coogler. “It was the time when it all came to a head in the ’80s, rap came into the fold, independent cinema was really important,” Carter recalls. “I was in the right place. I was in the place where people wanted to see more representation behind the camera.” Despite the fact that she worked with other black directors, there was still a lack of black talent behind the scenes, especially in costume design. “You could count the costume designers on one side and those interested in cinema on one side.” Carter said her relationship with Lee, Keenan Ivory Wayans and Robert Townsend “was what we all wanted to see on camera that we didn’t see in the movie at the time.”

