17 holiday dresses that will make you feel like a summer goddess

Traveling is currently not yet an option for many We, but that doesn’t mean you can’t feel like an exotic place wherever you are! We’ve had Greece on our summer bucket lists for years, and until we can reach the shores of Mykonos, we want our outfits to have major goddess energy.

Fabulous dresses are the name of the game, and we’ve found a variety of options you are sure to love! Think about the dresses you can wear to the beach and beyond, keep scrolling to shop for these goddess fit choices!

17 dresses that will make you feel like a summer goddess

Casual day dresses

1. This simple strapless dress by Soluna is a great beach or pool blanket that will look great with any bikini!

2. We love the puffy ruffles on the skirt of this Free People long dress!

3. When you see the backless style of this R. We live long dress, you will pass out immediately!

4. This midi dress by ONeill is designed to look like her scarf, and it doesn’t look more like a goddess than that!

5. If you are looking for dreamy vibes, this muslin tie-dye dress only that has you covered!

6. You can wear this issue of Chelsea28 like a strapless maxi dress or fold it up and turn it into a maxi skirt!

7. This long dress LILBETTER has a crochet top that was made for Instagram beach photos!

8. We love the extra flowing look of this Molly Bracken long dress!

9. The clean look of this Elan long dress is ideal for everyday use, and its ultra-fine material is ideal for beating the heat!

Raised Evening Dresses

ten. Slip-on dresses like this one from ASTR The Label are gorgeous, and the nude shade is particularly chic for summer!

11. You’re going to want to twirl all night long when you put on this gorgeous chelsea chiffon dress28!

12. This silky long dress Yimeili has a nice high slit that shows your leg!

13. There’s no way you don’t turn heads in that bare back maxi chiffon Remelon!

14. This flowy chiffon dress by Unbranded * actually comes with a gold belt, you will totally feel like Aphrodite when you wear it!

15. You swear you live in a dream when you wear this adorable Romwe short dress with its superimposed layers of tulle!

16. The shiny satin material of this SheIn long dress is more than glamorous!

17. This Sakkas scarf-style long dress is available in so many fun designs, we couldn’t pick just one favorite!

