



It is surreal to know all of these ever growing industries and sectors because it proves how hard different professionals have worked tirelessly to take these industries to the next level. These people, especially young people, have shown how and what it really takes to become the best in a particular industry. The easier it all seems, the harder it is in reality. However, there are some people who have always gone ahead in creating their unique niche even in the midst of a lot of competition and have achieved unique success for themselves on whatever they choose to get their hands on. The fashion industry is one of those places that gave birth to many of these talented beings, but only a few have gained a unique position in the vast and ever-changing space. One name that has been buzzing lately is Gaurav Gaur, who believes that even amid so many new events, changes and developments, it’s time for professionals in the industry to stay on top of fashion. The fashion world is undoubtedly evolving and seeing some of the greatest designs and developments; However, Gaurav Gaur believes that some professionals still have to think beyond the usual and offer people something that can impress them with their creations, not only for what they create, but to weave a story behind every piece of. theirs, because it helps people connect deeply with their visions. In addition, he says that the fusion of technology with the designs that we create is a big step forward in the fashion world. Speaking of Gaurav Gaur, he owns a bridal clothing brand Fuchsia Bridal Couture and has done eight seasons of India’s # 1 beauty pageant, “Elite miss Rajasthan”. He is also the owner of the “Jaipur Couture Show” which is ranked 5th India Fashion Week and has made it nine seasons. Besides being the genius of fashion, this talent from Rajasthan also mentors and trains girls in Miss India / Miss Diva beauty pageants. So far, Gaurav Gaur has trained 3,000 girls across Rajasthan; some of the names include Charvi Tanya Dutta (actress), Aditi Hundia (Miss Supranational India 2018), Neha Jaiswal (Miss Diva 2019 finalist), Akanksha Bhalla (Actress) and others. Gaurav Gaur even showed his magic with nine video songs, two feature films and an appearance on the cult comedy series “Hum Paanch”. No wonder her profile is the only verified profile in the Rajasthan fashion world. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT reporter was involved in the creation of this content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-post/its-time-to-up-the-game-in-fashion-says-fashion-genius-gaurav-gaur-101625748610663.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

