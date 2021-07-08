Harris’ Step-Daughter Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut





Vice President Harriss’ daughter-in-law Ella Emhoff made her catwalk debut at Parish Fashion Week, several news outlets reported on Thursday. Emhoff walked the runway for a fashion company Balenciaga couture fall-winter 2021/2022 show, wearing a black suit with a shawl, black boots, glasses and a bun. The second family member modeled for a crowd of attendees which included rappers Kanye west Kanye Omari WestCaitlyn Jenner: My family “not involved” in gubernatorial candidacy Chris Rock, “SNL” cast reflects on “messed up” year in politics, pop culture in season finale Elon Musk asks Twitter for skit ideas ahead of “Saturday Night Live” ‘appearance MORE and Lil Baby, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden, actress Selma Hayek and model Bella Hadid, according to HuffPost. Emhoff, 22, daughter of the second gentleman Doug Emhoff Doug EmhoffThe Hill’s Morning Report – GOPers 2024 Goal: Go Cautiously, Don’t Disturb Trump Doug Emhoff makes his way as the White House’s first second second gentleman to ring the bell back to normal despite delta PLUS variant, attracted attention with her style during her stepmother’s inauguration. After Biden-Harris’ inauguration in January, Emhoff signed a deal with fashion agency IMG Models, according to USA Today. Emhoff is a recent graduate of Parsons School of Design and made her official modeling debut for Proenza Schouler’s during New York Fashion Week in February. The eventhe gave himthe opportunity to make his first cover for the European fashion magazine Dust, according to USA Today. Fashion designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough told USA Today fashion and social media noticed Emhoff at the January opening, saying she represented the idea of ​​a fresh start, d ‘a whole new chapter in American life, in American culture. She’s a nice ambassador for the new moment, Hernandez told USA Today. You know, through the filter of fashion, arts and crafts and the world we all inhabit. She’s sort of the ambassador of that.

