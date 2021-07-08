Comment Gallery Dept. has become one of the favorite hip-hop style brands

Musicians using merchandise to help promote their albums are nothing new in 2021. In fact, it’s more shocking if that doesn’t happen these days. Some artists do it better than others (we are watching you Travis Scott). But merchandise is always a little more memorable when it feels authentic to a particular artist and not just an album cover slapped on a Gildan blank.

When Migos released their highly anticipated album Culture III in June, they did just that, launching a special capsule in collaboration with Gallery Dept., a rising Los Angeles luxury brand that has become a staple in the wardrobe of Migos and countless other rappers in recent times. .

Josué Thomas founded the brand in 2017 to merge his passions for vintage clothing and art into a cohesive vision. Both were influences from his parents growing up. They were each artists and her father, Stefan Gilbert, even ran a women’s clothing brand for a brief period. Thomas has said in previous interviews that his fondness for vintage clothing stems from his liking the unique quality of aged items in his parents’ closets. “I’ve always loved to collect and see my parents’ old clothes,” he said. says MR PORTER in 2020. “You know my dad’s old boots, Converse and motorcycle jackets. Very early on, I had an aesthetic for certain pieces and I liked something weathered or aged. He has a character, a personality.

Before operating his own brand, Thomas, 36, worked at Ralph Lauren in his twenties. As one of the few black employees, he quickly realized that the only way to climb the fashion industry ladder would be on his own. He started making unique reconstructed vintage pieces and in 2016 sold a poncho he had made from his back to stylist Johnny Depp. The following year, Gallery Dept. was officially launched.

Virgil Abloh was one of the first to adopt the brand which has been able to be seen on numerous occasions in his own showrooms wearing one of his faded hoodies or flared Carhartts. “This is the perfect example of someone making their own way out of a community that has not traditionally participated in fashion,” Abloh said in a 2020 New York Times interview. “I see Joshua as making his own new cannon, showing what black design can do.”

The brand specializes in reinterpretations (Thomas’s hand-painted modifications have become the most recognizable) of vintage items like flared work pants, distressed denim, t-shirts, hoodies, and more. . She currently operates a retail store in Los Angeles on Beverly Boulevard. The space is the same place where every item comes to life with the help of tailor Jesse Jones, through expert tailoring and other modifications such as wear and quilting. Considering the craftsmanship and unique nature of the pieces from Gallery Dept., the prices are higher than expected. For example, a pair of flared sweatshirts costs $ 895 and a sun-washed hoodie will cost you $ 495. But don’t expect to see those price tags if you’re shopping at the LA flagship. “If the first thing you look at is the price, that’s going to change your thinking about a coin,” Thomas told The New York times.

One of its biggest innovations was its LA Flare denim which debuted in 2017, a stark contrast to the skinny silhouettes that have dominated modern menswear for much of the past decade. The flared look was introduced at a time when people were looking for something new. Now, with the looser look in vogue, Thomas’ flare bottoms have been a staple for many rappers. His merch with the Migos even included flared jeans and sweatpants. The brand’s mission is to “create a compelling product without sacrificing quality or artistic integrity”.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff aren’t the only rappers supporting the brand right now, however. While his rise has been steady since his debut just four years ago, it looks like a new rapper has recently been spotted in one of Gallery Dept’s iconic splash-painted tracksuits. every two days. It also develops in other ways. Earlier this year, he kicked off his first official collaboration with French fashion house Lanvin a month before the release of his Culture III capsule, which suggests that collaboration may become more frequent in the future. Its wholesale partners also continue to grow, with stores like The Webster, MR PORTER, LN-CC and Farfetch carrying all of their products at this time. Considering the recent increase in brand exposure, we decided to highlight how a handful of big names wear their pieces.

Take a look at how some of your favorite celebrities rocked the gallery department below.