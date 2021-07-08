Marc Jacobs dives into Hamish Bowless clothing archive during Forces of Fashion





Within the framework of VogueAt the Forces of Fashion Virtual Summit today, international editor Hamish Bowles invited designer Marc Jacobs to dive into his personal archive of vintage clothing. The impressive Bowless collection includes thousands of archival pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Valentino and more. I’ve been collecting fashion since I was a little boy, says Bowles. I started when I was five or six. For Jacobs, looking at the works of other great designers never fails to ignite his own creativity. I love fashion, so looking at these depictions of fashion through the ages is always inspiring, he says. The two fashion enthusiasts began by donning a fully embroidered Coco Chanel dress from 1926. Vogue Liked it so much that they turned it from the front in one issue, and from the back in a subsequent issue, Bowles tells Jacobs about the dazzling dress. Then he moved on to some of Bowless’s favorite classic little black dresses, including a Cristobal Balenciaga one-shoulder dress from 1965 and a Yohji Yamamoto-style scoop neck and ruffle sleeve style from 1990. He’s so good with it. a black dress, Jacobs said of Yamamoto. As Jacobs and Bowles delved deeper into the archives, they came across more eccentric pieces. A Valentino Garavani dress from 1972, for example, features a ruffled high neck and embroidered flowers. Hands in the [Valentino] workshops are far superior to most other workshops, Jacobs said, admiring him. I have a weakness for this nostalgia for the early 70s at the Belle-poque [vibe]adds Bowles. There is a lot of autobiography in my collection, I think. They even stumbled upon a Jacobs original: a look he designed for Perry Ellis in 1992, consisting of a cropped black blazer and a loose leopard skirt. We called [that collection] Rock and Roll Circus, because it was inspired by the Rolling Stones, Jacobs says. The two agreed that thoughtful design and good craftsmanship will hopefully endure. Craftsmanship and skill will always endure, Jacobs says. It always comes down to humans and their ability to express themselves. There is a much more primitive connection with making things by hand. What if Jacobs were to run away with a thing or two from Bowles’ inimitable collection? It would be the aforementioned Balenciaga one-shoulder LBD and a 1945 Gilbert Adrian stallion print dress. But it’s today, Jacobs jokes. You ask me the same question tomorrow, and that would be a totally different answer. Visit Fashion forces for more information on how to listen to their conversation about this inimitable archive.

