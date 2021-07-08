James Harden searched by cops, Lil ‘Baby arrested during hectic Paris Fashion Week





James Harden excavated in France? Damn it! The world famous Beard can get the love of the Parisian paparazzi, but apparently not the cops. Just a day after Harden and his friend / partner Lil ‘Baby were comically swarmed with photographers during the annual Paris Fashion Week, the Nets star and rapper were arrested by the police and searched avenue Montaigne. And the end result was not that funny. Nothing came of Harden’s dig, according to a Brooklyn source. But Lil ‘Baby was arrested by the police and reportedly arrested for transporting drugs in Paris, according to TMZ. Harden, who withdrew from Team USA’s Olympic bid due to his hamstring injury, was on hand as the rapper was loaded into a van. Video of the incident surfaced on Twitter. Harden wearing a brown hoodie and sweatshirts can be seen being patted down, holding his phone in his right hand as his pockets are searched. The Brooklyn star can be heard telling the police it’s OK. I do not understand. Maybe Harden should have brought his French teammate Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with him, or the Nets are hiding Isaia Cordinier. A Nets source confirmed that nothing significant had come from Hardens’ pat-down. But it seems his friend didn’t get away with it that easily. It was an eventful Fashion Week for Harden. Appointed to the Saks Fifth Avenue board of directors last month, the Brooklyn star has attended shows with rappers Kanye West and Lil ‘Baby, and has appeared at the same fashion shows as movie stars like Sophie. Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica. Chastise. Immediately after the Nets’ tough loss in Game 7 against Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Harden initially committed to playing for the United States team at the Olympics. But with Grade 2 hamstring strain essentially sidelining him from the first four games of that second-round series, the all-star guard turned the tide and retired from the USA squad. James Harden and Lil Baby at Paris Fashion Week on July 7, 2021. Getty Images So, with the opening of the Team USA camp this week in Las Vegas, Harden crossed the Atlantic towards France. Harden and Lil Baby, whose album “Voice of Heroes” Harden is executive producer, and who have regularly attended Nets games at Barclays Center were greeted by a paparazzi crush who called out both of their names and hilariously caught them off guard. Thursday was not so light.

