Generation’s Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Candyman on acting, fashion and more

I am delighted to present my next topic to you. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett currently stars in HBO Max Generation– the finale airs tonight, July 8 – and soon to star in the upcoming film fellow. I met him on an unusually warm May afternoon, but you wouldn’t know from looking at these photos. He is extraordinarily cold, with glowing skin, a beaming smile, and a gentle, caring demeanor. Sweet, but determined and focused.

He also happens to be a fashion fan. Below, we dive into topics much deeper than clothing. We discuss being a black actor and what it means for Nathan in choosing roles, how the masculine style and his individual expression is changing our take on the norm, from some of the favorite stores and designers of Nathan, and more.

It looks like you’ve played specifically in projects that have some social relevance, raising issues or questions on important topics like race, gentrification, climate change, and gender identity. Is it intentional, and if so, why?

Ha! I’m not sure it’s entirely intentional, but I’m flattered you think so. It is mainly about history, then about character. I’m black so there will of course be stories about the race, although luckily there has been an expansion of topics and stories with people of color. But in reality, it’s all about storytelling; that’s what’s important to me. There is, again thankfully, a huge socio-political shift right now and I think the culture reflects that, which is why it may seem like I’m into this sort of thing. I am also in very escaped projects, which I adore!

How do you think fashion, from the items you buy to the way they put them together, relate to the same topics that you tackle in your work as an actor? Can fashion be a tool for change and for starting a conversation?

We are seeing a shift in the way men, both in terms of gender identification and sexuality, dress. Who is great. And late. These British tabloids flirt with Beckham in a sarong when it was, and now we have Lil Nas X! So incredible. But I don’t think we can really talk about it fashion and climate change and should also be aware that often socio-political movements are co-opted by big brands and monetized. So yes, fashion can be a tool for change, but I think the expression and the conversation are initiated by the individual.

You play in Nia DaCostas fellow, released this summer, and it’s produced by Jordan Peele, who is obviously at the forefront of the horror genre. Why did you want to be in it? Do you think the timing of its release is particularly important?

I am so excited for the upcoming release. Well it is fellow so I was never going to not want to be there. The film is about race in America, gentrification, and oral history, which makes it incredibly and somewhat sadly still relevant today, especially when it comes to the events of 2020. However, it does. also acts of horror royalty in the canon. I’m so happy to be a part of it. Even though the OG movie screwed up my childhood.

Who are your favorite designers? Do you have any favorite stores around the world or online?

Sander Lak for Sies Marjan, which remains my favorite. But I go through phases with designers. Right now it’s Wales Bonner doing amazing songs with Caribbean echoes in the 70s, and also Martine Rose – I miss London a bit and she has a strong flavor of 90s rave culture. All my favorite stores are gone, like Opening Ceremony, Barney’s and Jeffery. Oh. There is Departamento in LA. It’s still there. I have one left. For online, I like Mr. Porter, Matches and SSENSE.

Do you remember the first time you felt struck by fashion or clothes? What makes you move in clothes?

My cousin really introduced me to clothes. She used to take me to all of these stores when I was younger and although she loves designers she was really focused on fit, fabric etc. It was a little more pure than a simple label. It’s still like that now. I got stuff from people that I can’t even pronounce the names of, I just like the shape of the neck. Ha! Ver-sayce!

Has more fame and success in your career changed the way you present yourself publicly? How has your style evolved from the start of your career until now?

I think I try less now. I’ve always needed to be myself and feel comfortable, confident in my clothing choices, but I really feel more relaxed now. I invented this rule to only buy things I liked, within my budget; so sometimes… nothing! – which meant I didn’t have to think about what I was wearing because everything made me feel good. I watched a lot of actors at events in the 90s, and everyone looks so relaxed. I come back to this.

Since you live in New York, I would like to know some of your favorite places.

For bookstores: Three Lives & Company, Codex, Book Club, Left Bank, Mercer Street Books and Alabaster on 4th Avenue. We need to keep these places in business. Hmm, restaurants. Been out of town until recently so off the loop but anywhere with a good scallion pancake. And Buvette. To be honest, my new favorite place is Cara in LA That. Lemon. Pasta.

