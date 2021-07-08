‘Assembly.Fashion’ a new market for TVN, fashion on demand – WWD

Overproduction, excessive consumption and waste have never been a hot topic of discussion. But now they’re at the top of the list, despite the continued lag in progress on solving fashion’s biggest challenges.

“We’ve defined the problem of our shattered fashion supply chain for the past 30 years – and we’ve moved about a millimeter on that 1,000 mile journey,” said Lisa Morales-Hellebo , CEO and Co-Founder of Refashiond OS (ROS) on the paradigm shift – not incremental change – needed in the industry. ROS is a technological orchestration platform aimed at combating the overproduction and waste of fashion.

On Thursday, ROS announced the launch of Assembly.Fashion, a global fashion marketplace where non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and on-demand fashion find their markets.

Assembly.Fashion is powered by NFT to give leading fashion and print designers the freedom to license their works to buyers who, in turn, can use the digital assets. Designers can decide on the terms of use (one-time or more use, or resale opportunities), royalties, and where the blockchain comes from. In addition, it offers the option of local manufacture on demand in the United States.

Designing an “à la carte” experience in all design and production operations, Assembly.Fashion has already called on designers Misa Hylton (whose creations have been worn by Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott) and Maria Intscher Owrang (former head of design for Vera Wang, Calvin Klein, Edun and Alexander McQueen) for upcoming projects.

Designers anticipate physical and digital fashion capsule collections – including NFTs for print designs – with Assembly.Fashion for New York Fashion Week in September.

While some platforms open to any “designer” with a plan, except for some entry fees, like the Custom Ink t-shirt printing business, Assembly.Fashion is different, according to Morales-Hellebo.

“Unlike the existing platforms that are in this space that have said ‘anyone can be a designer’, we have been very intentional to partner with well-known designers,” said Morales-Hellebo, adding that expertise and flexibility are essential in designing over-fashion on demand, or fashion made after purchase to avoid waste and only produce what is desired.

ROS focuses on orchestrating and deploying Made in the US fashion through on-demand micro-factories, entering the mix of on-demand manufacturers like Nineteenth Amendment and OnPoint Manufacturing. ROS operates the network of 40,000 people obsessed with supply chain innovation at its sister organization, The Worldwide Supply Chain, and operates a venture capital fund (Refashiond Ventures Seed Rolling) focused on seed funding.

By 2021, ROS is targeting its first out-of-the-box micro-factory in the New York metro area to manufacture on-demand clothing in-house and integrate into the Assembly.Fashion marketplace. Kornit Digital Printing and Gerber Technology have been key partners.

ROS co-founder Erik Mumford believes the micro-factory will be “a catalyst for getting back to manufacturing in the United States, creating jobs and new careers, while helping to eliminate unnecessary waste in this industry. $ 5 trillion, ”on par with how board companies predict the datafication of sustainability requiring an action plan for worker development.

Addressing the inevitable question of wages, Morales-Hellebo said: “Made in USA [and] on demand [fashion], yes – has labor and costs of more expensive products sold, but we recoup 30-40% of margin erosion through discounts, markdowns and losses that are built into every brand that produced abroad.

Until the factory is up and running, the team follows a “show, teach, do” approach with Assembly.Fashion. While not about the performance, some of that work can be seen in Wednesday’s music video for City Girls’ viral song “Twerkulator”. The video, which was produced by Missy Elliott, showcases designer Misa Hylton’s quick research and design work and foreshadows Hylton’s upcoming efforts with Assembly.Fashion.

Said it was an “impossible project” given the deadline and the scale of the work, Morales-Hellebo and his team worked behind the scenes with Hylton to bring the vision to life in five days . Dripping pink damask, a scene shows bodysuits, lamps and sofas dressed in custom MCM x Misa Hylton fabric demanded by the talent.

Some 800 yards of four-way nylon spandex came from Mood Fabrics, Hylton designed and selected the colourway for printing, and ROS created the production-ready art, which was printed at Kornit Digital in Englewood, NJ.

While spending the night on printed fabrics and jumpsuits in Atlanta after assembly in Midtown, Morales-Hellebo said “it’s a minute in New York” and that Assembly.Fashion aims to match speed and demand, by making it easy to “buy” and “launch” in days – instead of 18-month lead times.

The synergy in the collaboration is something Hylton thinks is a fashion “game changer”.

“With [Assembly.Fashion] I see how I can evolve and have more ownership to develop my designs, ”she said. “I am able to monetize my designs in the best possible way. “

Then there is the NFT component which appeals to fashion innovators.

Assembly.Fashion uses the Mint Gold Dust blockchain platform, so designers can then license their intellectual property in the form of NFTs, enabling one-time use of a design for photo shoots, advertisements, and promotions. This way, freelance designers can “be creative and make money on their own terms without taking the inherent business risks that often limit them,” according to Maria Intscher Owrang, one of the two senior designers for the platform.

With the hype around NFTs, Morales-Hellebo said they were “just getting started,” highlighting the use case for brands to test the market (and reduce waste) with “pre-sales” of NFT, such as how companies use 3D renderings on websites to gauge customer interest before cutting fabric, while also proving the provenance of the product and the resale of the garments.

With sustainability being a major value, artists are starting to question whether they should consider the energy impact of blockchain platforms in dealing with NFTs, Morales-Hellebo said: “The oversimplification and vilification of the innovation by industry is a distraction from the status quo and their own inertia around real impact. The energy consumption of the existing massive banking infrastructure makes the concept of typing NFT, which continues to become more efficient as technologies evolve, pale in comparison.