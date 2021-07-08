Wedding dress thief pleads guilty and gets probation





WICHITA FALLS (KFDX / KJTL) While her accomplice goes to jail, a woman involved in the theft of wedding dresses and other items from storage units is given a suspended sentence. Melody Proctor was sentenced by Judge Jim Hogan, replacing 89th District Judge Charles Barnard on Thursday morning. She will be on probation for four years and will pay a fine of $ 1,000 and restitution of $ 180. Wichita County Jail Reservation She and Charles Trussell were arrested in January after police said they were breaking into storage units and storing the stolen items in a vacant unit in the same location. The manager of a storage company on 10th Street reported the break-ins on November 11, 2020, and the missing items included two wedding dresses valued at $ 3,000 and a stroller. Two days later, the manager said he found an open gate and a cut chain link fence, and saw a man and woman inside with bicycles with a cart attached to them. When a policeman arrived they were gone, but the policeman found a tool near the unit near which they were seen. The next day, the officer arrested a man and a woman on bicycles, one of them pulling a cart. He said they admitted to being in the storage units but claimed they were there checking their unit due to recent break-ins. They said they didn’t have a contract for the unit but the owner told them to come and fill it. Ten days later, the manager called to say that property stolen from other units had been found in the unit the suspects claimed was theirs, including wedding dresses. Bolt cutters and a hammer were also found inside the unit. The manager said he had placed locks on the unit three times and each time they were cut. Trussell was also charged with failing to show up for conviction in December for stealing Christmas presents from a house in December 2019. Police arrested him with stolen items he was carrying on a bicycle. Wichita County Jail Reservation He was also accused of stealing a van from the Academy Sports parking lot in 2019 after police said they found a set of keys lost by a customer inside the store and Trussell got out and took it. tried on trucks until he found the truck they belonged to. In March, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison for burglary, as well as jail time on other counts.

