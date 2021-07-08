You will never wear another brand of jewelry again

Mens Journal aims to present only the best products and services. We update when possible, but offers expire and prices may change. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn a commission.



A company is revolutionizing the men’s jewelry industry. Gold chains, bling-out bracelets, earrings and awesome watches that are all the rage in street culture, often at high prices, are now being made affordable.

6 Ice change the jewelry game by bringing you the latest urban styles in certified high quality materials that are designed to outperform the competition, and they don’t break the bank. Once you see what this ambitious company has to offer, you won’t want to shop for your men’s accessories anywhere else.

Do you want to inspire yourself? Hear the story behind 6 Ice

6 Ice, whose founder immigrated from Turkey to Toronto, Canada named his company after his Canadian roots. Toronto is often referred to as The 6: a term made famous by rapper Drakes’ famous song Know Yourself. The nickname comes from the six ancient cities that formed to create the Canadian city of Toronto.

The ice part of the name 6 Ice of course refers to the wide range of hip-hop inspired jewelry that the line offers for men. 6 Ice wants to do their part by contributing to their beloved hip-hop community, which they do by providing a wide range of statement pieces, but at a fair price and without sacrificing quality.

6 Ice is proud of its certification and manufacturing processes that meet the most stringent quality standards and measures. They guarantee their items for life and will replace or exchange any part if it ever gets tarnished. What more ?

Another reason that 6 Ice is a respectable company that found success very early in the life of its brand is its desire to give back and be involved in the community. They host a monthly Instagram giveaway where the top five winners each receive $ 1,000.

Plus, they even offer an affiliate program where you can earn a commission on the sales you help make. We love that 6 Ice is a company that strives to be a part of their community, whether through their opportunities to make money, their attention to price tags to save you money, or just their premium products designed to be worn worry-free.

Support a company here that is proud of its jewelry.

How 6 Ice is different from other jewelry companies

We really love that 6 Ice jewelry makes cutting edge styles more affordable, but what sets them apart from others in the industry is that they make their pieces of the highest quality possible for their price.

They offer yellow and white jewelry in plated, vermeil and solid gold. Their gold plated pieces are five times PVD coated in 18k gold, which is the highest quality plating method available. Their processes mean that their gold plated jewelry will last longer and be more durable than other types of gold plated accessories on the market.

All of the materials that you will find 6 Ice Pieces in are certified as 14-18k Gold, .925 Sterling Silver, and Genuine Rhodium, and they are in full compliance with the Federal Trade Commission and the Jewelry Vigilance Committee. Their cubic zirconia stones are hand cut and look like the real thing. No matter what material you choose for your 6 Ice jewelry, you are sure to get the best possible quality from this product at an unbeatable price.

6 Ice is a game-changing jewelry company that strives for perfection in their production processes (so much so that they are ready to back themselves up with their lifetime warranty policy), and it’s a business we can support.

6 Ice has a wide array of styles to choose from, so you’re sure to find something you like.

We just never see the need to shop at another jewelry brand again. You won’t find us paying high prices when this company offers the same exclusive and trendy styles at such excellent quality standards. 6 Ice offers chains, earrings, watches and any other type of men’s jewelry that we might need or want.

Take a look at some of our favorite 6 pieces of ice cream:

These styles will make us look fresh and ready to hit the streets. Be prepared for someone to ask you where you found such unique and impressive pieces, especially if you check out their customizable options.

Looks like a million dollars without spending that much with 6 Ice.

6 Ice even offers quality personalized jewelry, so you can really show your personality.

Along with their affordability and top quality products, we also love 6 Ice for offering custom parts at that same great price. 6 Ice sets itself apart from other brands as one of the only urban fashion brands to offer customizable designs. You can choose your own text for a personalized bling-out string or have one of your own Pictures placed inside their unique pendant options. We particularly like their custom uppercase bracelet to wear the name of a loved one in a trendy and ultra fresh way.

Choose from dozens of custom pendant options, then select your chain style, size, and material. You can choose to wear your personalized pendant on a gold plated, gold vermeil or solid gold chain. Custom parts can take four to eight weeks to receive and must undergo strict 6 Ices testing procedures to ensure the highest quality finished product. They are worth the wait and can last you for years.

Certified materials with a lifetime warranty

When a company gives a lifetime warranty on their products, you know they put their heart into every part they make. We love the way this jewelry brand strives for perfection and backs up its claims. 6 Ice offers a 100% money back guarantee and a lifetime warranty for every item. They will replace or allow you to exchange your part if the product breaks, is damaged or discolored during normal wear and tear. It really doesn’t get better than this. There is no excuse not to look dead to death this summer.

Try out the bold pieces offered by 6 Ice risk-free knowing that the company will refund or replace any item at any time.

How and where to buy 6 pieces of quality ice cream

You can find 6 Ice men’s jewelry and accessories on their website 6ixice.com. Their Best products is a great place to start if you’re having a hard time choosing like we did. Get inspired by the style of their Instagram page @ shop6ice and easily connect with their customer service team there.

When you finally decide which part is best for you, simply choose from a drop-down list of finishes, colors and sizes that are offered for that item. Each 6 Ice product comes with a certification and warranty card, as well as a soft pouch that can be used for storage or travel.

6 Ice also offers a size guide, so you know your order will fit perfectly.

As if 6 Ice hasn’t already made things easy enough with their return policy and lifetime warranty, they are also going the extra mile by providing a size guide on their website. We especially love the piece with their chain length chart, but the guide also helps you find the right bracelet and ring size. No need to guess! You’ll be looking street ready with the right size chain around your neck in no time.

For the lady of your life too

6 Ice hasn’t forgotten the ladies! We love a brand where you can shop for you and your daughter at the same time. Take bling for yourself and bling for any woman in your life. the pieces for women are made with the same exceptional quality materials and the same strict standards as the men’s line. Your friend will love her new ice cream and won’t know you didn’t break the bank to get it.

Some of our 6 favorite Ice items for ladies:

Final thoughts on why 6 Ice stands out from the crowd

6 Ice lets you represent your love of hip-hop and urban fashion trends by bringing you all the latest looks at affordable prices. They offer all the styles you could possibly need (including customizable pieces) and with only the best certified high quality materials.

From neck chains and watches to personalized rings and pendants, we don’t need to buy anywhere else because we’ve found the coolest pieces on the street. Plus, the fact that they have items for women as well means 6 Ice is a one-stop-shop for all of our ice cream accessory needs. We were about to take these bling-outs on the streets and turn heads.

