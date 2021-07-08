Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fashion, Beauty and Home Deals Under $ 50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just around the corner, but luckily we don’t have to wait to start adding some amazing products to our cart. The previews of all the epic discount shopping events are on the rise!

The Nordstrom 2021 Anniversary Sale officially begins for all buyers on July 28, but cardholders can start purchasing the offers even earlier. Icon cardholders can start shopping on July 12, Ambassador cardholders can start July 14, and Influencer cardholders can start July 16. It all ends August 8th, so shop accordingly and remember, you can always open a card to start shopping early withWe.

Ready to see our absolute favorite choices under $ 50 in fashion, beauty and home? Let’s go!

Dresses

1.This ribbed Treasure & Bond dress just shout A-list at We Originally $ 59, now $ 39!

2.The patchwork pattern and the beautiful purple hues of this model inspired by the 90sBP. slip dress Originally $ 29, now $ 19!

3.This leopard printHalogen dress perfectly combines ferocity and sophistication Originally $ 79, now $ 49.90!

4.This tie-dyeSweaty Betty Dress is all about comfortable, carefree summer vibes Originally $ 78, now $ 49.90!

5.Dress it up classier or more casual; just grab thatCharles Henry midi dress while on sale Originally $ 79, now $ 47!

Tops

6. Wait until you see yourself in this super flattering surplice 1.STATUS high Originally $ 49, now $ 30!

7. ThisMadewell Wrap Top is such a pretty piece that lets you explore the darker side of floral Originally $ 78, now $ 49.90!

8. Everyone needs a comfortable, oversized flannel, and this Urban Outfitters BDG Shirt is our choice Originally $ 54, now $ 36!

9. A Free people t-shirt for less than $ 30? You know, they were originally $ 38, now $ 25!

Low

ten. These Beyond Yoga Leggings have moisture wicking fabric for your workout and awesome design for your athleisure looks Originally $ 79, now $ 49.90!

11.Need some workout shorts instead? How about this stretch double layerPair of spanx? Originally $ 72, now $ 48!

12.This soft faux leatherBB Dakota Mini Skirt by Steve Madden is a party stunner Originally $ 79, now $ 49.90!

13.Shapewear in the form of skinny jeans? Check out theseJean Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Originally $ 68, now $ 45!

14. We want to put these spacious Champion shorts and never take them off Originally $ 50, now $ 37!

Sandals

15.Our jaw dropped on the beauty of theseChinese Laundry Block Heel Sandals are originally $ 60, now $ 40!

16.For an everyday sandal with a comfortable, secure fit and OrthoLite sockliner, check out thisTOMS sandal $ 80 originally, now $ 45!

17.Take it easy and stay super cute with theseAdidas slides $ 35 originally, now $ 25!

18. Do you prefer a classic thong style but with a streamlined shape? Don’t miss the deal on theseOlukai flip flops Originally $ 70, now $ 47!

Sneakers

19. TheseSam Edelman sneakers are the perfect white kicks (which also exist in other colors) Originally $ 100, now $ 49.90!

20.Add some extra color to your everyday life with these tie-dye watercolors Vans slip-ons Originally $ 60, now $ 40!

21.If you are looking for a sneaker for jogging or training, take a look at this awesomePair of Cole Haan Originally $ 99, now $ 49.90!

22.Give your style and size a boost with these cute platforms Zodiac sneakers $ 79 originally, now $ 40!

23.Explore the more stylish side of Converse All Stars with theseleather slip-on Originally $ 60, now $ 40!

Reconcile

24.This limited editionbareMinerals set comes with bronzer, lip gloss and mascara valued at $ 63, now $ 35!

25.Add some luxury to your beauty routine with this travel sizeYSL lip balm set Value of $ 56, now $ 38!

26. ThisMAC makeup set comes with an eyeshadow palette, liner and mascara valued at $ 77, now $ 45!

27.It’s time to get your hands on itLaura Merciers’ famous setting powder: One regular size, one travel size and one puff valued at $ 78, now $ 49!

Skin care

28.This giant Paulas Choice Liquid Exfoliant is here to say goodbye to clogged pores and dead skin valued at $ 59, now $ 39!

29.Sun protection is so important in anti-aging skincare, and thisSuper goup! together is such an affordable way to get star-worthy skin valued at $ 58, now $ 39!

30.Is a beauty sale even real without agreement on certainMario Badescu essentials? This set includes a mist, drying lotion and lip balm valued at $ 33, now $ 23!

31.This set ofFamous Freshs Soy Facial Cleansers is a must forWe Value of $ 53, now $ 38!

32.Show your body some love too with this luxurious, nourishing, exclusive NordstromNorth Stream Soeder Lotion Originally $ 39, now $ 26!

Home

33.This faux furNordstrom blanket is decadent plush Originally $ 69, now $ 45!

34.ThisNordstrom service board mixes marble, wood and a modern circular shape for a beautiful result Originally $ 59, now $ 49.90!

35.We were delighted to seeMalas wooden wick candles in this sale Originally $ 50, now $ 33!

36.Just a lovely, singular pillow like thisDKNY thrown can totally help freshen up a room Originally $ 50, now $ 33!

37. Likewise, a new shower curtain like this one with tassels Peri house onecan help breathe new life into a bathroom Originally $ 30, now $ 20!