Helen Mirren gives her chic plaid dress a sporty touch with green Cariuma sneakers during the Cannes Film Festival





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Dame Helen Mirren is a pro at glamorous red carpet looks and, thanks to a pair of durable sneakers, she is also a confirmed pro on the carpet. More New Shoes Mirren wore a monochrome ensemble when arriving at the Martinez Hotel during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, a signature of hers over the years. the Anna star donned a chic navy and white maxi dress, printed in a fuzzy check pattern. She accessorized the room with an embossed black leather handbag, complete with a cobalt blue lining. The look was unified with Mirrens’ choice of headwear, a whimsical striped and polka dot print knot headband, also featuring a navy blue and white palette. A silver watch, gold dangling earrings, and a pair of oversized sunglasses completed the outfit. Helen Mirren arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com Helen Mirren arrives at the Martinez Hotel during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com Mirrens’ biggest statement, however, came from his sneakers. the Woman in Gold Actress slipped on a pair of emerald green Cariuma low top sneakers, which added a sporty finish to the ensemble while complementing it with coordinating white soles and laces. The brand is known for its durable shoes, made from recycled plastic bottles, ethically sourced rubber and GOTS certified cotton. Mirrens pair of OCA Low Green Canvas sneakers sells for $ 79 on Cariuma.com. Helen Mirren arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com Zoom on the Helen Mirrens Cariuma sneakers. – Credit: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com Credit: Courtesy of Cariuma Courtesy of Cariuma The Oscar-winning actress is highly regarded for her daring and glamorous style. Mirren can often be seen at appearances and on red carpets in tailored dresses from top brands like Michael Kors, Schiaparelli, Christian Dior and Brandon Maxwell. The actress regularly pairs them with matching and coordinated point-toe pumps, often by Roger Vivier, Manolo Blahnik and Badgley Mischka. Most recently, she was seen on the Cannes red carpet in a marigold gown, pumps and dazzling diamond and emerald jewelry from Dolce & Gabbana. The story continues Dame Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Edwin Hackford attend the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021. – Credit: Franck Boham / imageSPACE / MEGA Franck Boham / imageSPACE / MEGA When Mirren is not on duty, she regularly prefers pointed ankle boots; one of her most frequently worn pairs is an Aldo leather ensemble. The actress is also a big fan of wedge heels for extra height gain. The four inch platforms give you great height and make your legs look amazingly long, she said Woman & Home reviewed in 2010. Previously I could only buy them in stripper shops, but now you can buy them everywhere although unfortunately that means everyone has found out about the trick as well. Add a sporty touch to your look with a pair of green sneakers, inspired by Helen Mirren. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos Buy: New Balance Numeric Trainers, $ 75. Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: APL TechLoom Phantom Trainers, $ 165. Credit: Courtesy of Nike Courtesy of Nike Buy: Nike Blazer Mid 77 sneakers, $ 100. Click on the gallery for the best red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival. Launch gallery: 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet arrivals The best of footwear Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

