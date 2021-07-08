8 best men’s tank tops of 2021





As a technical writer for The Strategist, Jordan Bowman covers everything from headphones and speakers to computers (and is also interested in men’s clothing and photography). Photo: 20th century fox When it comes to clothing, a lot of men tend to focus on the basics: white t-shirts, jeans, sweaters. But they forget the tank top, and that’s a mistake. The tank top is the perfect garment for spring and summer. It does everything an undershirt does, but sleeveless. Wear it on its own and it will soak up sweat as you navigate the heavy tummy of NYC’s transit system while letting your armpits breathe. Or team it with a short sleeve button up and you can unbutton your shirt during a barbecue (while your tank top stays tucked in) for a clean look that lets a little more breeze in at sunset. (Do it without a shirt underneath and you might not be invited back.) There’s nothing fancy about the tank top, but in the right hands, it’s an invincible summer garment. It is suitable for many body types, having been worn (and worn well) by people like Tony soprano and Brad pitt. The tank top is really a democratization of style, but that doesn’t mean you can buy just any option. A good tank top should have the right material, the right shape, and the right style. To help you find the right one for you, we’ve chatted with seven stylish men about their favorite tank tops. Here are their choices. When it comes to tank tops, there is nothing better than Sunspel, said Chris Echevarria, creative director and founder of the footwear brand Blackstock and Weber. He says Sunspel has been around since the 1940s and is still family owned and operated in the UK. One thing I love about this tank is its versatility. He goes from the bedroom to the beach almost effortlessly. Kevin Kafesu, Marketing Director for Nordic projects, says the tank top comes in handy when you need a diaper even in summer. He says the Sunspel tank tops are made from long staple cotton jersey, providing a softness and lightness that almost makes you feel like you’re wearing nothing. Sunspel has hit the nail on the head for anyone looking for an everyday tank top that transcends the seasons, he says. While $ 45 for a tank top might seem a bit pricey, Echevarria says the craftsmanship and attention to detail put into this piece ensures that you get what you pay for. I usually wear tank tops to compress all my fat, Grammy-winning musician Leon Bridges told us. I would like to joke. That said, I usually wear them under everything, on stage and just on the street. He buys 12 packs of Hanes tank tops because of their thin material, which he says can easily slip under other clothes. There is that Bode room which I love to wear, and the fabric is sheer, so it’s good to wear a tank top underneath. I’m not trying to go shirtless anytime soon. They also look great, just rocked alone, tucked into high waisted pants. It’s pretty straightforward, but it’s a really dope look. This one has a cute high collar that looks so good under things, thanks to its classic ribbed texture, says Timothy Grindle, co-founder of the men’s clothing store. Canoe club. He says he uses the Muji tank all the time in photoshoots and often has clients asking him questions about them. It’s just a classic look that everyone wants to wear, but it has a higher neckline than you might find on a brand like Hanes. Tracksmith Van Cortlandt tank top is recommended by vintage store owner Briand Davis Wooden sleepers. He says he used to train and run in old bags and hardcore T-shirts, but at some point he realized he needed a serious upgrade. It has a great functional lightweight mesh fit and an understated design that seems to draw more from the past than the future, he says. It’s obviously great for running, but just as good for kitchen kettlebell workouts. The waistband on the front is a reminder of the Cornells track teams of the 1800s, and the 2:09 mesh is made of a lightweight, antimicrobial material so you don’t have to worry about your shirt wearing the scent of your last 50 races. Even though I don’t normally wear tank tops, I have one exception, and that’s when I run, says Daniel Brndt, co-founder of the Denmark-based brand. Another aspect. Especially during my daily run in warmer temperatures like now. My favorite is the District Vision Peach-Tech Tank Top. He says the mesh material is incredibly soft and so light the fabric appears to be floating away from his skin. If you are looking for a light and almost invisible tank top, Virgil Nicholas, the founder of the footwear brand Vinnys, recommends the Organic Basics Tencel Lite tank top. He says the brand is well known for its sustainability efforts in the production of underwear. These tank tops are like invisible bulletproof vests, [and theyre] so soft you might think it’s silk, he said. The tank is made of Tencel, an eco-friendly fiber made from wood pulp which is lighter and softer than cotton. The best basic ever, so get at least three! Peter Hunsinger, co-founder of Socks Kane 11, says he has tried on many tank tops, but Tommy John’s are his favorites. I wear them under polo shirts and summer flannels. They are very comfortable for sleeping too, he says. If you like to tuck in your tank top, this one has a longer tail that ensures it stays tucked in. It’s a perfect fit! I love the Jungmaven brand and the tank top is awesome, especially if you’re wearing it on its own rather than under something, says Grindle. He likes the shoulders to be a bit wider and the neck to stay a bit higher than most tank tops, but for him the best part is the drape provided by the cotton-hemp blend. It just sits well on the body without being sticky. Tons of great color options too, he says. receive the strategist’s newsletter In fact, great deals, smart buying tips and exclusive discounts. Terms and Privacy Notice

The strategist is designed to bring out the most useful expert recommendations for things to buy in the broad landscape of ecommerce. Some of our latest wins include the best acne treatments, wheeled luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural remedies for anxiety, and bath towels. We update links where possible, but note that offers may expire and all prices are subject to change.

