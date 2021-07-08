Online Thrift Store Poshmark CEO Sees Fashion Shift As Consumers “Purge” Closets – NBC10 Philadelphia





Consumers are on a closet “purge” after about a year of shutdowns and as social activities make a comeback, Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra told CNBC.

“We’re definitely seeing a real shift in what people are buying,” he told Mad Money, noting that sales of bikini and denim shorts have roughly doubled.

“In a way, it’s a gigantic purge, but your purge has value to someone else,” he said of the sustainability-focused retail site. Fashion trends evolve as consumers brace for post-pandemic world, Manish Chandra, CEO of online retailer Poshmark, CNBC told CNBC on Thursday. Sales of clothes for going out are on the rise after about a year of closings. Meanwhile, fitness clothing purchases are down and the e-commerce platform is a channel for buyers and sellers to “purge” their closets, he said one-on-one with “Crazy money“host Jim Cramer. “We are definitely seeing a real change in what people are buying,” Chandra said. Poshmark is an online marketplace that incorporates elements of social media where buyers and sellers can create profiles to connect, like, comment and share clothes for sale in what are called “chic parties”. “We’re kind of starting to prepare people,” Chandra said. As interest in in-person social events increases during the warmer months, sales of bikini shorts and jeans have roughly doubled on the consignment site. And as many employers are recalling staff to the office after about a year of working remotely, sales of work dresses are up 30%, Chandra said. On the other hand, sales of sweatpants and other training-related items have slowed, he added. The sustainability-focused website, which does not keep an inventory, allows users to recycle or sell their clothes, redirecting potentially discarded items from the landfill. “In a way, it’s a gigantic purge, but your purge has value to someone else,” Chandra said. Poshmark began trading in January in a hot public offering that valued the company at $ 3 billion, more than double its value in 2019. The stock last closed at $ 39.34. Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC Want to dive into the world of Cramer? Hit it !

Twitter crazy money – Jim Cramer Twitter – Facebook – Instagram Questions, comments, suggestions for the “Mad Money” site? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/business/money-report/online-thrift-store-poshmark-ceo-sees-fashion-shift-as-consumers-purge-closets/2873915/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos