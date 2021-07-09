Gucci announced its 2021 class of Changemakers Fellows





This morning, Gucci announced its 2021 class of Changemakers North America Scholars. The initiative, announced in 2019, is part of a three-pronged program aimed at fostering diversity and inclusion within the company and beyond. The brand hopes to use the Changemakers Scholarship Fund to create positive change in the fashion industry by supporting the next generation of creatives, who are currently pursuing various careers in fashion at community colleges, undergraduate colleges and universities. This year, 22 diverse recipients will receive a university scholarship of up to $ 20,000, in addition to mentorship and virtual internship opportunities through Gucci America. We are honored to announce the selection of these talented and creative students from all walks of life and regions of North America, said Antoine Phillips, vice president of brand engagement and culture, in a statement. Their diverse perspectives embody the future of not just fashion, but the creative industries as a whole. Miles Richards, a sophomore at Detroits College for Creative Studies and one of this year’s recipients, said after getting the scholarship he found an incredible amount of stress on his shoulders. Without a shadow of a doubt, the program gave me the creative freedom to express myself without the burden of tuition fees during my first year as an art major, Richards said in a statement. Below, the 2021 class of Changemakers North America Fellows: Aboubacar Barrie, second year, Georgia Institute of Technology

Akin White, freshman, Norfolk State University

ArMyiah Lee, first year, Parsons School of Design

Beatrice Alisme, second year, Miami Dade College

Brianna Bryson, first year, Howard University

Clayson Fletcher, junior, Humber College

Diana McCready, junior, Bard College

Dinasty Ly, senior, Fashion Institute of Technology

Elijah Huggins-English, second year, Fashion Institute of Technology

Jeffrey McCready, sophomore, Rhode Island School of Design

John Davillier, freshman, University of Southern California

Keith Herron, junior, Fordham University

Kevin Ngo, freshman, City College of San Francisco

Lacey Garza, first year, Kingsborough Community College

Matthew Williams, second year, Kent State University

Mikaela Mosley, senior, Howard University

Miles Richards, second year, College for Creative Studies

Quinten Clifford, freshman, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

Yetunde Sapp, junior, Parsons School of Design

Zahri Jackson, senior, New York University

