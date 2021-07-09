Dorthys dress found at Catholic University





Photo courtesy of the Special Collections of the Catholic University of America by Jacqueline Jedrych One of the most iconic aspects of the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is the blue plaid dress worn by Judy Garland. The dress, reportedly given to Father Hartke by actress and artist-in-residence Mercedes McCambridge, was recently rediscovered at the Hartke Theater during renovations. Reverend Gilbert Vincent Ferrer Hartke, OP is the namesake of the Hartke Theater which houses the Theater Department, due to his contribution as the founder of the Theater Program and the Speech and Drama Department. During his tenure, students such as Ed McMahon, Jon Voight, Susan Sarandon and Robert Moore received their education. There are many legends surrounding the life and work of Father Hartke, with varying degrees of truthfulness. One of those legends is his extravagant collection of theatrical clothing, including a Nehru silk jacket, a six-foot-long aviator scarf, a Russian fur hat and light blue canvas sneakers, according to McCambridge. Rumors of the dress have circulated around the Hartke Theater for generations, with mentions of Tower and the autobiography of McCambridge stoking the fire. I had looked in our archives, our storage cupboards, etc. in vain, said Ripa. I assumed it was a great story (many of which exist for Father Hartke). This summer, the Hartke Theater is undergoing renovations. While emptying the desks, Drama Department Lecturer and Operations Coordinator Matt Ripa came across a box. I noticed a trash bag above the teachers’ mailboxes and asked my colleague to hand it to me, Ripa said. On the trash bag was a note for our former president stating that he found this in his office and must have moved it when he got out of the office chairs. I was curious what was inside and I opened the trash bag and inside was a shoebox and inside the shoebox was the dress !! I could not believe it. Rumors were not enough to confirm the dress identity, however. The archivists of the special collections of Catholic universities set to work, browsing Towers archives, university records and Father Hartkes’ papers, as well as research on the relationship between the characters involved. Judy Garlands’ friendship with Mercades McCambridge, McCambridge’s friendship with Hartke, and photos of Hartke with the dress strongly supported the gown’s authenticity. Archivists took these findings to Ryan Lintelman, Curator of the Cultural and Community Life Division, expert at the Smithsonian Museum of American Historys. ounce collection of souvenirs. Lintelman and his team helped archivists compare the dress to known objects from the film. For example, other confirmed dresses Garland wore tended to tear where the apron straps met the shoulders, requiring a seamstress to repair them. The Hartke dress has these small repairs. Other details include a secret pocket for Dorothys and Judy Garland’s handwritten handkerchief in the same script as the other dresses. While curators who saw the dress have not been allowed to officially confirm the dress, the evidence is overwhelmingly in favor of its authenticity. The special collections of the Catholic University have received a number of requests for access and loans, the outfit must first be stabilized. In order to allow the robe to be shared with the campus community and the world, CUA archivists will work to ensure that it can be preserved. Once this objective is reached, a display and access policy will be formulated, and the Dorthys dress will come off the screen and come to life at the Catholic University. Continue reading

