‘Gossip Girl’ reboot is fluid fashion heaven





When the news surfaced that the Gossip Girl the reboot wouldn’t bring the iconic cast of curious college students back to the Upper East Side, diehard fans had to prepare for the show they maybe loved going in a new direction. Now, this new direction hasn’t just included another fantastic show, it defends the fluidity of genres right down to the fabrics that dress the show’s biggest stars. Gossip Girl costume designer Eric Daman recently broke down the gender inspirations behind the elegant looks draped over students at Constance Billard School for Girls and St. Jude School for Boys. Teen drama is the main course, but Gossip Girl fashion is the sizzle that draws many people to the show before they make history, so this is a great place to make a statement. “Right now, it seems relevant and exciting to me to be able to use this platform to give voice to minority communities and also reflect the inclusiveness of casting in clothing,” Daman said in his interview with Variety. HBO Max This inclusiveness looks like cute boys like Max Wolfe (played by Thomas Doherty) decked out in pinstripe blazers and leather moccasins while mixing into women’s clothing with silk scarves and lace blouses. Wolfe, one of the main characters, “also represents a new, more fluid male identity, that is, pansexual,” according to Daman. Max appears to be a subtle nod to Chuck Bass from the original Gossip Girl series, but fortunately without any sexual predation and a more modern view of sexuality. it would not be Gossip Girl if there weren’t an “it” girl, and rich fashion influencer Julien Calloway is her this season. Daman says she’s showing off a new style of gender-neutral uniforms made up of equal parts of men’s buttons and Saint Laurent varsity jackets with leather boots that seem to cost more than most tuition. When she’s not reviewing the rules for joining her clique of cool kids, she shows viewers that the fashionista uniform on Gossip Girl is not limited to gender constructions. HBO Max That’s why Julien’s best friend, Audrey Hope, pairs cute knee-high socks with tall men’s tops. Inclusiveness is in these Gossip Girl schools, and it’s the latest example of television that looks a lot more like the world we live in. Weeks before Gossip Girl The pilot episode debuted and turned the show into a flowing fashion show, Disney made an unprecedented step by revealing not only the main character of Loki, and one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was sexually fluid but manifested that sexual fluidity by associating it with a female version of himself in Sylvie. In 2019, Showtime relaunched one of its most progressive TV shows, The word I, for a new generation like The word I: Generation Q and is based on an assortment of women across the sexual spectrum going through complex real-life issues not centered solely on their sexuality, showing how gender fluidity is an identity that shouldn’t blind people of the characters’ humanity. . These TV shows do not lead the charge as much as they reflect the changing times. Researchers from University of Minnesota Program in Human Sexuality examined the results of a 2016 survey of nearly 81,000 Minnesota students in grades 9 and 11 and found that over 2,200 students answered yes to the question: do you consider yourself transgender, genderqueer, gender fluid or unsure of your gender identification? It is a big step compared to a 2017 UCLA Survey who estimated at 0.7% adolescents identified as transgender aged 13 to 17. He deleted / WireImage / Getty Images At some point, people being themselves on TV will no longer be newsworthy because it will be normalized. It is good to know that television is moving at the speed of the world.

