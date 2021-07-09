Vera Wang kicks off the party, a sparkling wine for all celebrations – The Hollywood Reporter





Two years ago, Vera Wang and her team began brainstorming ideas to add another category to her portfolio – a massive empire that includes fashion, bridal wear, eyewear, perfumes, bedding, stationery. , tableware, jewelry and formal wear for men. The designer specifically wanted a drink, something “light and fun” that could easily be married into wedding celebrations, one of her most iconic endeavors. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted across the country, she is hoping what they have proposed could help fuel all types of gatherings, large, small (and even solo). “Prosecco isn’t just about weddings, it’s about celebrating life,” the designer said at a recent virtual debut event. Party, a premium Italian prosecco for which she teamed up with winemaker Araldica, run by Claudio Manera. “Small moments in life, everyday moments or big events. Not just milestones or special occasions, it’s for life. Vera Wang Party

Courtesy of Vera Wang Vera Wang Party

25 $

Buy now Wang, who said she loves a drink to unwind at the end of a long day, called prosecco “incredibly popular” for its drinkability and usefulness as a blender for a variety of cocktails. “It’s light, it’s effervescent and there’s a youth and a modernity,” she explained, drawing on similar adjectives to describe the unique, sleek matte silver with “Party” planted. in the middle in bold neon letters. “Prosecco has never been sold in a metal bottle. This is the first time, authorized by the Italian federation. We held our breath because it took a long time to get accepted. I am very proud of it. Priced at $ 25, Vera Wang’s Party is made from “100% Glera grapes and features apple and stone fruit aromas, citrus notes and fresh acidity on the palate, with a sweet and fruity finish.” , depending on the brand. Regarding the bottle, Wang said relying on neon for letter details fits her current fashion vocabulary as she has been using the color palette a lot lately. Wang added that the branding and packaging of a bottle like this was similar to the process she went through with it. fragrance collection, which includes Princess Noir, Vera Wang, Embrace, Princess, Be Jeweled, Forever Vera, and Lovestruck. Its other imprint in the spirits sector came from a partnership with Chopin Vodka. “This is one of the happiest projects we’ve worked on,” she admitted. “[Party] is something we all need right now – a little bit of joy, a little bit of happiness, and a little bit of celebration. Vera Wang Party is available at select online retailers including Total Wine and via an on-demand delivery service drizzle.

