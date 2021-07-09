Why the women’s sneaker boom is “not just a moment in time” – Glossy

This week, an exploration of the long-term potential of sneakers and a closer look at Bloomingdale’s new store concept.

The pandemic has given women the green light to wear more comfortable shoes.

This is perhaps the biggest long-term impact of the past year and a half on fashion. High heels risk becoming a relic of BC fashion (before Covid-19), viewed the same way we think of tights: Why did we do this to ourselves? Sudden cultural changes proved the potential of such changes. During WWII, women went to work and started wear pants. In 2020, women stopped going to the office and began to prioritize comfort while working from home. Today, women consumers are ushering in a new era of footwear by purchasing more sneakers, as well as other easy and flat styles. And brands and retailers are increasingly fueling demand with new products and merchandise.

If recent catwalks are any indication of the fashion direction, much of the buzz switch to comfort will be consolidated on the feet of women. On its 2022 resort runway last month, Dior showed off sneakers with red carpet-worthy dresses. And during her fall 2021 couture show this week, Jean Paul Gaultiers’ final dresses were associated with the brands newly launched sneakers, created in collaboration with Nike and Sacai.

A flurry of women’s fashion brands first launched sneakers, including Anine Bing on June 29. for launch notification via email, compared to previously launched styles across all categories, said Olivia Gentin, COO at Anine Bing. Other brands have recently returned to the category, including Isabel funny, with a new iteration of her cult heeled style, and Staud launched a third New Balance collaboration. On June 30, Acne Studios released a scintillating $ 700 version of the 08STLHM sneaker style for women.

Putting the word Sport on a fashion brand name is a ticket to enter the sportswear category Since January, Anine Bing, Solid & Striped and Parade are among the brands that have made it there, like Tory Burch and Adam Selman. The client’s equipment for every facet of their life is generally cited as the reason for expansion.

As sneakers are increasingly seen as part of a uniform to wear everywhere, it’s no surprise that several of these brands (Tory Burch Sport, Anine Bing Sport, Solid & Striped via collaborations) have them. introduced. And it would be logical that, as more and more fashion workers back in their offices, the less will feel the need to keep a collection under the desk high heels.

We styled our shoes [in marketing] with everything from party dresses and tailored suits to casual sweat sets, said Wayne Kulkin, CEO of Italian sneaker brand P448, 7.

The beauty of sneakers is in their versatility, echoed Moses Rashid, founder and CEO of UK sneaker and streetwear resale site The Edit LDN. If you are a woman wearing a dress and a pair of [Nike] Dunks today you look as cool as if you were a guy wearing jeans with the style.

He said women’s attitudes towards sneakers have changed since the launch of Off-White, as well as the pivotal 2017 show featuring the Louis Vuittons Supreme collaboration. Now the trend to exit Covid and return to work is centered on comfort, he said, predicting that current priorities will further fuel the trajectory of markets.

Clearly, there is interest. A TikToker that goes through Yoel (@ nyc.yoel) has gained over 380,000 subscribers posting almost exclusively on women’s sneakers since January. A March post he invites, guys, get these Jordans for your girlfriend, has 6 million views.

The name Edit LDNs is the result of The Edit Man Londons’ new image, driven by its booming business for women, announced in May. In March 2021, its customers exceeded 50% of its total customer base for the first time. Its main clientele is 25 to 35 years old, and Yeezy, Jordan, Louis Vuitton and Off-White are among its most purchased brands. Her bestseller last year was the Off-White x Air Jordan sneaker, released as a female model.

Rashid said women buy more pairs of shoes, but more affordable styles, compared to male shoppers at The Edit LDN. Most of their purchases are under 300, or $ 413. They are used to buying handbags that cost up to 5,000. Now that they want to buy a Jordan Mid, it’s nothing for them to buy.

In the same vein, the head of the GOAT brand Sen Sugano told Glossy in February that the company’s fastest growing buyer demographics are women and international buyers, and its female audience is growing twice as fast as that of its men. Today, 40% of its clients are women.

There is massive growth in the field of women’s fashion sneakers, Kulkin said. To date, 84% of 2021 brand sales have been to women in the United States

Sneakers brands have evolved from their pink and shrink it state of mind for catering to women; many are now simply expanding their size ranges of styles to fit women’s tiny feet. In response, the Olympian Allyson Felix, who left a partnership with Nike in 2019, in June launched a footwear business aimed at underserved women by designing shoes.

But the shoe giants of the world are also striving to be more inclusive. We’re talking about the rise of the female sneakerhead, and brands are helping to reinforce that, said Rashid, highlighting the brand’s recent collaborations with women, including Nikes with a stylist and a model. Aleali May. Even if it’s the same shoe [as the mens version] that they sell to women, having that W on the box makes all the difference to the customer. They want the Hypebae, not the Hypebeast.

The dominant look in women’s sneakers, just like in the men’s market, is chunky, with thick soles. But overall, it’s safe to say that the rise of the category is not a trend.

According to Gentin, Anine Bings’ new sneaker matches the brand because of its versatility and timelessness. Although it is part of the brand’s Sport collection, the brand shows it more than half the time with ready-to-wear pieces, she said.

Over the past 18 months, many brands have seen crazy variations in what their customers are looking for and buying. We’ve had more stability because we’re talking to a specific end user and we’re not following trends, she said. Our client knows that what the shell finds in our offering are pieces that she wears day to night and that she continues to love over time, not just a moment in time.

Gentin said Anine Bing is focused on building meaningful businesses in a variety of categories, and that she plans to roll out more styles of sneakers during the year.

5 questions about Bloomies, with Bloomingdales

Bloomingdales announced on Wednesday that the first location of its new store concept, dubbed Bloomies, will open on August 26 in Fairfax, Virginia. The store should be much smaller as Bloomingales stores, at 22,000 square feet and will offer a highly organized and constantly evolving product selection. Bells and whistles like a tech stylist service and a restaurant will also be included. Denise Magid, Bloomingdales evp and gmm of ready-to-wear, central core, dealerships and outlets, shared with Glossy what buyers can expect from the concept.

Is this the future of Bloomingdale’s?

“Bloomies is a component of our commitment to our physical store experiences. Its assortment and experience have been designed to complement the market and our larger Bloomingdales stores within it. It also gives us the opportunity to have a laboratory for learning and experimentation.

Are you targeting a new customer with the new store concept?

“We have two strong existing Bloomingdales stores in the region and a vibrant online business, so Bloomies is entering a market where customers know our brand. It will attract new customers, but also engage our existing loyal customers with a shopping experience that offers [everything] they already like, [but] in a smaller and even more convenient location.

What was the merchandising strategy?

“Our approach to Bloomies was unlike any of our other stores. Our team organized the assortment based on the contemporary and relaxed nature of the concept, the latest fashions of the season, and the customer’s local lifestyle. We were strategic in selecting the right categories and brands [which will include Ganni, Staud and Cult Gaia], some of which are new to the market and some are new to Bloomingdales in general. This means a distinct selection at all price points, from trendy denim and designer shoes to luxury fragrances and skin care. “

What are consumers’ expectations vis-à-vis the merchants they support?

“Customers want to be inspired, and Bloomies delivers on that expectation with the combination of its distinct fashion and beauty curation, hands-on services and ongoing events and activations, all in an accessible environment. The store was designed to create a sense of discovery and to be part of the community and daily routine of our customers. You can explore the latest trends, grab a bite to eat at Colada Shop, see your favorite designer’s new drop, or work with a stylist to revamp your wardrobe.

How has the pandemic influenced this store model, if at all?

“Bloomies is designed to be more casual, more comfortable and something that fits into your everyday life. And, Bloomies offers a variety of services to suit the lifestyles of our customers, whether they want to purchase online for convenient in-store pickup, drop off a return, or purchase an outfit for a night out.

Reading list

In our coverage

Full time office work is back in fashion.

Standard fitting rooms are a necessary evil.

New marketplaces fuel the obsession with NFT fashion.

What we read

Pacsun embarks on sneakers resale boom.

Amazon sellers can now respond to negative reviews.

Harrods styles are now available for hire.