34 famous wedding dresses for TV and movies, ranked





The dress Monica didn’t end up wearing is the best Friends wedding dress. 34. Mia’s dress from the seminal classic The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement Walt Disney Pictures

Ok, I wish the embroidery was all over the dress, but like that I make a new face every time I look at it for too long.

33. Callie’s wedding dress on Grey’s Anatomy ABC

The bottom and the sleeves my God, the sleeves are big problems. If my friend walked out of the dressing room wearing this, I would say, “I love you, man, but no.”

32. This dress Runaway bride Paramount Pictures

I do not understand the situation of the fabric at the bottom. Why is it like this?

31. Bailey’s wedding dress on Grey’s Anatomy ABC

Look, I don’t like mermaid dresses. Or ruffles like that. I’m sure there are exceptions, but this dress isn’t one of them.

30. Ariel’s wedding dress in The little Mermaid Walt Disney Pictures, Paramount Pictures

The sleeves are nothing less than oof.

29. The dress Izzie wears to her wedding to Alex the Grey’s Anatomy ABC

Another Grey’s Anatomy one that just isn’t my thing at all. Isn’t it hard to walk in dresses with big skirts that start at mid-thigh? Wouldn’t you be like a penguin walking down the aisle?

28. Jane’s wedding dress at the end of 27 dresses Fox 2000 pictures

Something about the combination of the neckline and the fabric makes me feel very strong, eh. It’s so boring.

27. This dress Runaway bride Paramount Pictures

I am not opposed to bohemian wedding dresses, but this is not the movement.

26. This dress Runaway bride Paramount Pictures

The striped skirt thing is fun, but the bubble collar and silhouette are perfect. Basically the dress is something I have no meanness to.

25. Phoebe’s wedding dress on Friends Warner Bros.

I almost really like him, but for some reason I don’t like him. How’s that for a preview? You know, actually, I think that’s how the corset goes down, because I really like the color and the existence of the corset.

24. Pam’s dress on Office NBC

While I don’t like a mini strap over a wedding dress, it’s an uh with some positivity because I like its rather flowing vibe.

23. Toula’s big wedding dress in My great Greek wedding Golden Circle Films

Too much is happening by, like, 125%.

22. Cristina’s dress to her and Owen’s wedding Grey’s Anatomy ABC

I mean, it’s unfair on the dress because it’s cool if it matches my friend’s vibe, but the ankle length bothers me for some reason.

21. Lisa’s wedding dress on The prince of Bel-Air Warner Bros.

The fabric and the back aren’t great, but it’s definitely not the worst part.

20. Cristina’s dress to her and Burke’s wedding Grey’s Anatomy ABC

Again, mermaid dresses are not for my eyes. I can see the world where I think it’s a beautiful dress, if that makes sense.

19. Sophie’s very Free People wedding dress Mom Mia! Universal Images

I like the vibe it gives off, but the execution leans towards the bad. Too much fabric is going on.

18. April’s dress at the wedding where she ran off with Jackson Grey’s Anatomy ABC

The silhouette is unbeatable, but other than that I find it forgettable. I think it’s the mesh at the top.

17. Jess’s wedding dress New girl Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

Another where I like the idea, but the end product is not an A +. Maybe it’s the length of the sleeves? Maybe it’s the material? Maybe it’s Maybelline?

16. The Arizona wedding dress on Grey’s Anatomy ABC

It’s pretty cool, but it’s not something I would describe as “OMG, super stellar”. A big flower at the waist makes me think.

15. The dress Monica ends up wearing for her wedding on Friends Warner Bros.

If the perfect dress is Tom Hanks, that dress is Bill Pullman. It’s hell, even good but it’s not the one.

14. The dress that Olivia wears in an alternate universe on Scandal ABC Signature

A pretty dress ! While this is not a full and total winner for me, because of the fabric on the top and the shimmering waistband, I would be very happy if my friend said, “This is it, this is the dress.”

13. The wedding dress that Jo wears Funny head Paramount Pictures

The low waist isn’t to my liking, but I can see the dress is exceptional if that’s your kind of thing. (Plus, Fred Astaire was roughly 31 years older than Audrey Hepburn. I’m just saying that.)

12. Rachel’s dress on Friends Warner Bros.

I could live happily without the veil headdress, but the dress is almost gorgeous. I would be happy for my friend. What a pretty blouse.

11. This dress Runaway bride Paramount Pictures

I’m not a fan of the tiny little ruffle sleeves, but I really like everything else.

ten. Giselle’s dress in Nice to meet you Walt Disney Pictures

Yes, it’s extremely tall and pouf, and that’s why I didn’t like the dress from My great Greek wedding, but he sinks his teeth into the princess so perfectly that he grows tall again.

9. Araminta’s golden wedding dress in Crazy Rich Asians Warner Bros.

Ruffles and that see-through mesh stuff usually isn’t my cup of tea, but it’s undeniably awesome.

8. Bella’s dress in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Entertainment at the top

She’s about 18 and marrying an old, old vampire, but put that aside and the dress is very pretty! The back is chic in such a fun way.

7. Monica’s original wedding dress on Friends Warner Bros.

I loved this dress so much. As, very difficult. I love I love it I love it less now (definitely no to the flower on the back), but it’s still aces. If my friend went out, I would applaud.

6. Cece’s first wedding dress on New girl Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

I think even someone who has the opposite style to me would agree that it’s fantastic.

5. Cinderella’s wedding dress Walt Disney Productions

So pretty and effortless. It rocks. (Do people really say “rocks?”)

4. Maria’s very elegant dress from The sound of music 20th century fox

It’s simple, traditionally classy, and fresh. If only I could say the same about myself.

3. Grace’s dress from Ready or Not Fox spotlight photos

If the bodice was slightly higher it would be # 2. I fucking love it.

2. Katniss’s sneaky wedding dress Hunger Games – Catching Fire Lionsgate

I had forgotten that it had turned into a Mockingjay dress, so I was going to rate it a lot worse because I thought there was too much going on while predictably being a little boring. But two dresses in one, via the flames? A winner. 1. And finally, Cece’s second wedding dress on New girl Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures / 20th Century Fox Television

What more can we say except yeeeees!

