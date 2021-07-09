Storm postpones fashion event live from historic Villa Lewaro





July 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman If only the low rumblings had been the sound of a drumbeat signaling the start of the event. But no, it was the sound of the approaching thunder cells rising and crossing the Hudson. Almost exactly 2 p.m., as the fashion show at Irvingtons Villa Lewaro featuring the work of rising star Kerby Jean-Raymond, who designs under the Pyer Moss label, was due to begin, the sky opened on the Villa and the crisp white folding chairs. installed on the front lawn on either side of an elegant blue podium. Sometimes the intensity of the rain was too strong even for the white umbrellas handed out to the hundreds of guests. Eventually, the event was canceled and rescheduled for Saturday July 10. Energy is not, read an Instagram allegedly from the designer himself. And we will make part of the audience open to the public, the message continued. Will do the ticket link tomorrow morning until there are no more seats. How many guests, many of them smartly dressed, will return on Saturday is unclear. Weather permitting, however, the invitation to Irvington residents may well be suitable for those who were outside Thursday to watch. It was a big moment for Jean-Raymond, the first black American designer to walk the runway at Paris Couture Fashion Week. The live event was the second in a series of post-pandemic remote fashion shows, following a spectacular nighttime display of the Dior collection at the 2,000-year-old Panathenaic Stadium in Greece last month. It was said that this was to be the closing act of Fashion Week in Paris. How the rescheduling will accomplish this two days later was unclear. Villa Lewaro was chosen because Madame CJ Walker, who built the 20,000 square foot mansion, was a great supporter of the Harlem Renaissance in the early 20th century. The current owner of the Villas, Richelieu Dennis of Los Angeles, also owns the parent company of Essence Magazine, who sponsored the Irvington event. According to Danielle Wright, writing in Gasoline, Jean-Raymonds’ honors include being invited to be a guest member of the official Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. As such, she wrote earlier this week, hell would be needed to put together a collection of at least 25 authentic looks and will employ a studio with 20 full-time staff. It was great to see so many black faces in Irvington, said the Mayor of Villages, Brian Smith, who was the guest, along with his wife, Keira Munigle Smith. Among others, there was Richelieu Dennis, as well as World Congressman Jones, who had never met Dennis before the event. So all was not lost, and if Hurricane Elsa remains in the Atlantic, the white chairs, the blue catwalk, the string quartet and above all, Madame Walkers Villa will emerge on Saturday. Publicity July 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman If only the low rumblings had been the sound of a drumbeat signaling the start of … Read more July 7, 2021 By Barrett Seaman Ten years ago, former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a … Read more Community News

Tarrytown News July 6, 2021 By Barrett Seaman – Residents of Tarrytown could be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village on Tuesday morning: YMCA … Read more July 6, 2021 By Rich Monetti – Drew Bordeaux, a resident of Tarrytown, recently released a new CD called Impulse / Instinct, and of course he has the … Read more June 29, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo – A Mount Vernon teenager was indicted on Wednesday in the fatal Monday night shooting of an Irvington man … Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehudsonindependent.com/storm-postpones-livestream-fashion-event-from-historic-villa-lewaro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos