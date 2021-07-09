Jill wears her Vogue cover dress for the vaccination site tour with Senator Warnock

Jill Biden donned the dress she wore for her Vogue cover on a trip to Georgia to push people to get vaccinated against COVID.

She visited a pop-up vaccination site at a high school in Savannah with Senator Raphael Warnock.

Warnock, one of two Democratic senators in the state that won the January special election, is running for reelection next year and already a prominent Republican target.

The first lady congratulated him on several occasions in his remarks.

– You have been in the Senate for less than a year now. But damn it, look at everything he’s done. You know, you’ve already delivered for this condition, ”she said, adding that Warnock invited her to come visit her hometown.

Biden wore the blue Oscar de la Renta dress she donned during her cover photoshoot for the August edition of Vogue, where she was featured in a flowery profile on her work as a premiere lady. She often repeats her designer outfits.

She scoured the country, focusing on states with low vaccination rates, to get more gunshots in the arms of Americans. Last week she was in Texas and Arizona while the previous week she was in Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida.

“As long as the COVID team asks me to go,” she said of her job. “It’s teamwork and I’m part of the White House team.”

The first lady added that since it’s summer and she’s not in class to teach, she has more time and flexibility to make these trips.

She said she was trying to target those with little interest in getting the vaccine.

“There are people who think ‘oh, I haven’t gotten sick so far’ or ‘it’s not that bad,’ adding that it’s the Americans who need to keep hearing his message. do whatever we can do. ”

Jill Biden donned the dress she wore for her Vogue cover on a trip to Georgia

Jill Biden was joined in her COVID vaccination campaign by Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who is a prominent Republican target in the 2022 election

Jill Biden gets a takeout pie at the Green Truck Neighborhood Pub

Jill Biden pays for her pecan pies during unscheduled restaurant stop in Savannah

Jill Biden on Vogue’s August cover

Georgia has 37% of its adults vaccinated and 44% have had at least one injection, one of the lowest rates in the country.

“When you decide to get vaccinated, you protect yourself and your community. You make it safer for your kids, your family members, your church friends, person by person, we can stop this virus together, but only if we all do our part, ”Biden said.

She also made an unscheduled stop at the Green Truck Neighborhood Pub to purchase pecan pies.

The little restaurant was suggested to her by Senator Warnock, who said they had excellent pies.

Biden and Warnock visited a vaccination site at AE Beach High School.

There, Biden offered to call a man’s family members after saying some of his relatives received the COVID vaccine but others did not.

“Should I call them?” Asked the first lady.

He replied that he might need to work on it a bit. Biden told her that she would be “here for a little while” if he changed his mind and wanted her to call him.

She thanked him again for getting the vaccine. “It really means a lot,” she said.

She also met a mother and her two daughters – 18 and 15 – who had both just been vaccinated. The mother said the girls were nervous about it and the first lady thanked them for getting their fix.

The Biden administration is pushing more shots after President Joe Biden fails to hit his target – at least 70% of partially vaccinated adults by July 4. Health officials are also concerned about the Delta strain of the COVID virus, which is more contagious.

Warnock, meanwhile, is a prominent Republican target in the 2022 midterm election following his victory in the January special election – a victory that gave Democrats control of the Senate.

Already three GOP candidates have entered the primary and former Donald Trump NFL player Herschel Walker has told him he plans to run.

Walker is a Heisman Trophy winner and has helped lead the University of Georgia to a national college football championship. Extremely popular in the state, Trump pushed him to run.

Jill Biden and Senator Warnock pose for photos at the Green Truck Neighborhood Pub in Savannah

JillBiden offered to call a man’s family members after saying some of his relatives received the COVID vaccine but others did not

The first lady also spoke with newly vaccinated teenagers and their mother

Warnock defeated Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was named to supplement the Senator. Johnny Isakson’s tenure.

Loeffler does not rule out a rematch.

“I didn’t rule anything out,” Loeffler said Fox Newsin mid-June.

Georgia was a red state until President Joe Biden won it by less than 12,000 votes in the 2020 election – a result disputed by Trump.

As a result of the presidential competition, Republicans across the state passed new voting rules that critics say make it more difficult for African Americans to vote. The Ministry of Justice is suing the state on this matter.