Fashion
Cruella de Vill Halloween Costumes
In all of Disney’s pantheon of villains, there is no one as formidable – or fashionable – as the cruel, callous, cold, and downright despicable Vil. The Dalmatian-hating villain with style to spare has been instantly recognizable from her first on-screen appearance in the 1961 animated film, 101 Dalmatians, making Cruella de Vil Halloween clothes a popular choice for women year after year. But now with the new live-action prequel Cruel a huge success, October 31 promises to be Vil day. So why not put aside some other favorite costumes, like scarecrows, cowgirls and horses, and think about putting together your own take on Disney’s most famous villain this Halloween?
We’ve made it easy for you by putting together seamless outfits based on the already iconic Cruella clothing seen in the movie, like the scarlet, stage robber number she sports at the Baroness Ball, and this marvy motorcycle outfit she puts on. literally the red carpet. We love the former for adults and the latter for the little ones, but the cool thing about both is that they can be created entirely from goodies bought quickly online. With the time you save on making your costume, you can enjoy other Halloween fun, from pumpkin carving to candy making. Don’t want to be a bad girl this year? Check out our best superhero costumes that you can DIY or buy in a flash for Halloween.
The Red dress
Now this is what we call an entry. For Cruella’s first public appearance, she keeps her first on the DL as she walks unnoticed, clad in a voluminous alabaster cloak, on the Baroness’ black and white party. Cooly asking for a light, she burns her outerwear, revealing a bodycon dress in blood hues with an asymmetrical neckline and a mermaid tail reminiscent of the flames that consumed her cloak. The crowd responds like fireworks, oohing and ahhing as a legend is born.
There are four essential elements to this simply stunning Cruella costume: a Red dress with opera gloves in a slightly darker shade; a short, curly half-white, half-black wig; and one feather mask. But don’t forget the smoky eyes behind the mask, or those ruby lips, Is. For the perfect (albeit slightly intimidating) finishing touch, add a cane like that of Cruella.
Tip: To create smoky eyes, start by applying highlighter to your lids, including the inner corners and browbones. Apply a slightly darker “transition” shade to your creases, then spread a darker shade on the outer third of your lids. After blending it into the crease, use that same shadow along your lower lashes. Then draw the upper lash line with eyeliner, thickening it to the outer edge. Apply your darkest shadow to the eyeliner, to the outer edge of your eye and in the crease. Add mascara and you are ready to threaten.
The biker look
Cruella’s origin story contains plenty of baroness stories, but she never makes her rival look heavier or – gasping! – less relevant than when she roared on the red carpet on a motorbike, sliding until she came to a stop in a cloud of burns. rubber. The Baroness, her big moment wasted, glares at Cruella’s black leather and sequin-splattered striped pants, but it’s only when the villain-in-training takes off her helmet that we really get the message. The Baroness is old news and Cruella, as it is clearly written on her face, is the future.
We love this look especially for kids because they literally have are our future. Moreover, you can add fun accessories like a helmet or even a toy motorcycle to the mixture. The most important for this costume, of course, are the black leather jacket and gloves; shiny sequined pants and this infamous black and white wig. To complete the look, you can add black stripes to the pants using electrical tape.
Tip: Create “The Future” makeup by cutting out the individual letters from adhesive film for the skin. Apply them to your child’s face according to the pattern worn by Cruella, then gently spread black face painting around them. Make sure to fill in the areas above the nose and eyebrows to create the same mask look from the film.
