Cutting-edge golf apparel continues to become the norm

Photo gallery Kenny’s Flowers Reflecting the party nature of golf, Kenny Flowers offers matching golf shirts for men and women in unique prints. | Photos courtesy of Kenny Flowers

Golf clothing is being upgraded. After years of polo shirts and standard skirts, Kenny’s Flowers, Calliope Golf and Renwick help lead the way in giving golf apparel a new twist with stylish, athletic and comfortable collections.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ending pretty much everything in 2020, golf was one of the few sports that could still be played and still be safe. This awareness led to an influx of new players and breathed new life into golf clothing.

Kenny Flowers, the premium tropical clothing and lifestyle brand, breathes new life into Hawaiian shirts, resort looks and swimwear for men and women.

Golf took off in 2020 as a socially distanced activity, and I realized that Kenny Flowers could fill a void in the golf apparel industry by launching the first line of high quality matching golf shirts for men and women. women, said Kenny Haisfield, chief executive officer and founder of Kenny Flowers. As a brand known for their unique prints that make a splash and aim to embrace the holiday feeling, we wanted to give our customers the chance to feel fresh on the fairway as well.

The new line from Kenny Flowers incorporates elegant patterns, unique prints and colorful options. The Twilight Special is black with white palm trees, The Birdies of Paradise features brightly colored parrots, and The Leopards of Leisure features fresh coconuts. The golf apparel line is currently available online for $ 88 a polo shirt.

The shirts also feature the very first integrated t-shirt holder, eco-friendly recycled fabric, coconut shell buttons, UPF 40+, as well as odor-repellent, moisture-wicking, quick-drying properties, antimicrobial and wrinkle resistant. .

When shopping for golf shirts, it’s important to have versatility for all courses and all weather conditions, Haisfield said. KF polo shirts offer a fun, premium feel with athletic stretch to keep you on top of your game. Plus, they’re made from durable materials and are as stylish as anything on the market.

Photo gallery Calliope Golf Designed for the modern golfer, Calliope Golf offers upgrades to traditional pieces by adding sleek details, in addition to updated colors and patterns. | Photos courtesy of Calliope Golf by Rachel French Photography

Calliope Golf, a fashion label from Spokane, Wash. dedicated to the modern golfer, takes golf clothing forward with details such as avant-garde leather, sporty and chic vibes and pretty pink patterns. To put it simply, Calliope Golf, like Kenny Flowers, mixes function and fashion.

The change has been relatively constant before the pandemic, but I believe there would be more participants in the golf apparel space after the pandemic as the sport continues to evolve and grow, the CEO of Calliope said. Cassy Isaacs Golf. More and more companies are recognizing the need for women’s golf clothing to be trendier and more fashionable. I think we were going to see a lot of really good trends in womens golf fashion over the next couple of years.

With a new demographic of golfers, the result has been garments with newer cuts and fits in addition to more technical fabrics that include dynamic stretch and UV protection. Isaacs said women want to be the best dressed on the course and want everything that is not out of fashion.

Women are tired of wearing the same golf shirts and horrid designs that have been consistent in women’s golf fashion for years, Isaacs said. They want new, more trendy designs and better fits. We want to look good on the golf course, just like we want to look good on a date.

Calliope Golf offers belt bags, elegant skirts with five styles to choose from and medallions to hold a ball marker. The coins sell for between $ 32 and $ 72.

We have worked tirelessly to create products that are both fashionable and functional, said Isaacs. We take a golf-leisure approach and do our best to create products that women can wear or use both on and off the golf course, skirts and skorts that have functional pockets, polo shirts chic and urban style that are fitted and flattering, and unique accessories like magnetic locket bracelets and golf specific belt bags that contain all the essentials for women.

Renwick, a Bedford, NY golf apparel brand founded by the entrepreneurial duo of Sarah and Pippa Renwick, took inspiration from their moms and dads’ 1970s collared golf polo shirts, with the brand showcasing classics bred for the course and outside. The collection includes sleeveless t-shirts, collared shirts and dresses and is made from 100% Peruvian cotton.

Photo gallery Renwick The Renwick brand was started by sisters Sarah and Pippa Renwick who were inspired by their parents’ 1970s collared golf polo shirts. | Photos of Sarah and Pippa Renwick

Starting a brand like Renwick has been a dream of ours for a long time, as the gap in the market not only affected us, but our mom and other friends and family as well, the Renwick sisters said. We’re excited to have been launched as the sport is making a comeback and there are so many more women playing. Renwick is for women by women, and we aim to have our collection focus on and be what women actually need and want in their golf wear and lifestyle wear.

Although recently launched, the brand’s short-sleeved polo shirt in eight colourways has already become a hit. The relaxed fit, three-button placket, chest pocket, cap sleeves and shirt tail hem complete each other for an elegant look.

We launched about four months ago with a mission to give women a new selection of golf apparel they can wear on and off the course, the sisters said. the [Short Sleeve Polo] offers a sense of timelessness and purpose for women who live an active lifestyle and go well with everything.

The pandemic has also been an opportunity for designers and brands to take a step back and create new styles and colors to help their products stand out. The new demand has resulted in increased sales and growth.

Many courses reported a record number of rounds and a record number of novice golfers, especially women, Isaacs said. This has been a huge boost to the sport and will likely help continue the growth of the game for years to come. The hope is that the women who tried it during the pandemic will continue to be a part of and help develop the game over the years.