Thr3efold launches with the mission of cultivating a responsible fashion industry

Jessica Kelly, founder of Thr3efold, aims to provide emerging brands with the resources they need to make ethical choices. | Photo courtesy of Thr3efold

Ethical fashion making is at the heart of Jessica Kellys Thrice A business-to-business software-as-a-service platform that provides access to responsible supply chain partners and invaluable advice for brands of soft apparel and accessories.

Founded in 2015, the company builds on Kelly’s 10 years of fashion experience in New York City. With a network of factories across Asia, Europe and South America, some of which offer minimum units starting at 100 units and others that can handle high quantities, now is the time, according to Kelly. , for Thr3efold to change the experience of building ethical brand.

Most of the ethical fashion space is still very community-based. You have a lot of people helping each other to make inroads there, Kelly explained. You’re going to have the old guard luxury homes that have their supply chain and are going to keep it under lock and key. I don’t think that means they’re hiding something. I just think that’s the way it has been done for a very long time.

Thr3efold member brands vary in size and the company is increasingly recognized by leaders in responsible fashion. After the launch party on June 10, Kelly, who is now based in her childhood town of Charlotte, North Carolina, revealed that Mara Hoffmann Vice President of Sustainability for Products and Business Strategy, Dana Davis has joined the Platforms Board of Directors. For Kelly, big brands through their evolution are an important element in the development of an ethical and sustainable fashion industry.

A lot of these little brands come in with little or no experience in the fashion industry, so they’re really blindly browsing how to do it, Kelly said. This side of the industry is so insider driven. This is who you know. Everything is based on references. It’s exclusive but not in a good way.

One of those little brands is Reversible, a San Diego brand founded by Caroline Morrow, who was inspired to create a more responsible and sustainable brand for women after considering the reversible clothes she wore as a child, offering more clothing options in one piece. Morrow has been working with Thr3efold for a year and attended the company’s four-month Coaching Club, intensive training in the fashion industry.

Thr3efold is a one-stop-shop where you can get all of that information and connect to a whole network that you couldn’t have connected without it, Morrow explained. They connect you to some great sustainable resources and have a directory of ethical factories that you get when you join the Thr3efolds platform.

Reversibles’ first collection is slated for release later this year or early 2022, but it has gained momentum via Instagram @ReversiblesTheLabel. While certified ethical manufacturing was once notoriously expensive, Thr3efold takes into account the limited resources with which many emerging brands work.

They’re really great trying to always fine-tune that down to the most sustainable way we can do this process and how does that fit into your budget, Morrow said.

To join the Thr3efold platform as a factory, potential supply chain partners must maintain ethical certification which is granted through a third party audit. The Thr3efold mission focuses on work ethics, no contract workers and no child laborers and Kelly notes that many factories whose practices protect workers are often more environmentally responsible.

The company’s Deadstock District community is also growing. Currently hosted privately Facebook group, Kelly is considering an online marketplace on the Thr3efold site through which dead stocks can be bought and sold. It is also planned to eventually add certified sustainable factories to Thr3efold’s supply mix.

the [Deadstock District Community] was something I wanted to start once I found out there were scraps of fabric lying around all of the brand’s offices and factories around the world, Kelly said. Eventually, as we gain funding and traction, that will go to the platform, and there will be a dead stock market where the Deadstock District will live.

A Thr3efold subscription costs $ 4,000 per year, billed in monthly payments, with a 15% discount for brands that prepay for 12 months. Emerging brands also have the possibility of obtaining a scholarship for emerging brands. Acceptance into the Beginner’s Scholarship Program offers a reduced membership cost of $ 1,500 upon approval of the application. Memberships include access to the database of Thr3efold ethically certified factories, with more information available at thr3efold.com. The platform software maintains a strong connection that enables clear communication between brands and their factories.

We are creating an environment where people can tap into this ethical, non-proprietary supply chain system. It’s there for everyone, Kelly said. No matter how many years you have or haven’t worked in fashion, you can still access some truly amazing factories.