Men’s skirts are on the rise: 5 street style stars share their favorite brands

When Billy Porter wore a Christian Siriano dress to the Oscars in 2019, it was more than an epic fashion moment – it was a daring display of queer pride. The moment that made the headlines certainly got people talking. You don’t have to understand or evenI agreewith the authenticity or truths of other peoples, but we must all respect each other, Porter said.Voguein 2019. People are going to be really uncomfortable with my black ass in a ball gown, but that’s nobody’s business other than mine.

Two years later, and it’s clear Porter was on to something. This year we’ve seen all kinds of men’s skirts from Thom Browne (who has long perfected the kilt skirt for him and her), to Louis Vuitton,Chopova Lowena, and more. Skirts for men are certainly not a new idea. Designers like Jean Paul Gaultier were showing skirts for men in the 90s, and many traditional skirts for men have been around for centuries, like the tartan Scottish kilt and the floor-length Indian mundu. However, the abundance and availability of fashionable men’s skirts is now remarkable. Frankly, it was about time.

Who exactly are the customers? Of course, at-risk celebrities such as Porter, Kanye West, Jared Leto, Marc Jacobs and Harry Styles all proudly stepped out in skirts. But I noticed more trendy men and non-binary people ready to adopt skirts too. Even I, a man who’s never worn a skirt, found myself drawn to the idea of ​​layering one over my pants this fall, as Chopova Lowena styled it.

Quin Lewis, who is a Washington-based foreign affairs official by day, wears skirts regularly and is a streetwear staple at men’s fashion shows. I feel really badass when I wear a skirt, says Lewis. There is a feeling that I am doing something that goes against the grain and bends the rules on what would traditionally be considered acceptable attire for men. Fish Fiorucci, a non-binary model, adds that they’ve always worn skirts and see them as a piece that shouldn’t be gendered. I never understood why the skirts were labeled for women: the skirts are genderless for me, and also ageless, says Fiorucci. They allow me to live in different times depending on the length, the type of fabric, and the cut.