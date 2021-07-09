



Trendstop is giving FashionUnited readers a sneak peek at the latest men’s edition of Paris Fashion Week for Spring / Summer 2022. A distinctly ’90s flavor underscored several of the Parisian collections as the designers behind the labels referred to their younger glory days. Seducing a Gen Z audience, the best of vintage design has been re-presented for a social media savvy generation. Music, club culture, vibrant colors and a fluid approach to the genre of menswear have served to underscore consumers’ desire for individuality and self-expression through fashion. Loewe

Channeling ’90s club kids and the post-pandemic fantasy of returning to the dance floor, Jonathan Anderson took inspiration from the optimistic hedonism of rave culture. Anderson has blended photography, video and social media imagery to represent a collection full of electrifying vivid colors, shiny metallics and abstract patterns, with gender-less silhouettes inspired by teenagers who speak to the gender-neutral approach of menswear designers. Dior for men Music culture has also provided inspiration at Dior Homme as Kim Jones teamed up with rapper Travis Scott for a Gen Z-friendly collection. Merging Christian Diors’ childhood gardens with Scotts Texan education, cactus greens, earthy browns, and sky-pink tones were applied to flared pants and oversized tops, paired with cowboy saddlebags. Hand-painted shirts by artist George Condo provided an artisanal collaboration as part of a collaboration. Jil sander The New York street style of the 90s and the fusion of eras between sport and streetwear provided the backdrop for the Jil Sanders SS22 collection. An eclectic mix of industrial uniforms and utilitarian clothing worn with silky scarves and trendy brooches focused on expressing individuality and the idea that character clothing will soon be seen again on the streets, rather than on the only social networks. Letterpress embroidery, animal prints and color blocks all brought a sense of fun and optimism for the future. Exclusive offer: FashionUnited readers can access the Trendstops Spring Summer 2021 Key Print Directions Report free of charge. Simply click here to receive your free report. Trendstop.com is one of the world’s leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and design professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasting. Customers include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L’Oréal and MTV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.in/news/fashion/trendstop-men-s-ss22-paris-fashion-week-overview/2021070929713 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

