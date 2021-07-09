how the last frontier of the fashion industry is finally collapsing

Flesh. Even the word is – no pun intended – loaded. What should be a mere descriptive of, well, the flesh, has, over the past century, become laden with negativity for women. Such is the programming running through my 49-year-old subconscious that terminology alone is enough to set me back slightly.

Yes, although I consider myself resistant to the aesthetic pressures that women are subjected to – with my gray hair and non-Botox expression lines – I haven’t been able to fully fight this one. I’m a naturally plump person, with buttocks and thighs, and society has taught me to control this tendency. And so surreptitiously, often ignored even by me, I do it.

From left to right: Molly is wearing a swimsuit, sunglasses, metal bracelet, all Louis Vuitton. Seynabou is wearing a bikini top, bikini bottom, cotton cup, all Louis Vuitton. Brass ring, Third crown Pamela Hanson for Harper’s Bazaar

Yet look how fabulous the flesh is! Check out these glorious and festive photos of Seynabou Cissé and Molly Constable. Their curves are spectacular – proof that big can be, if not necessarily better, then certainly just as good. Not that these two beauties are even tall. They are average. Significantly smaller than the literal average British dress size, in fact, which is a 16.

Finally – finally! – the last frontier of the fashion industry is collapsing. He may have improved his game in recent years on both ethnicity and age, but rampant bodily fascism has been slow to change. Of course, these days sometimes you’ll see a neatly plus size model on the catwalk with fantastic proportions reminiscent of the Venus of Willendorf. However, most of the models remain tiny, a different variety from fantastic. And plus ‘normal’ sized women are always absent from the action – women who look like a lot of us, like prettier versions of us, of course (they’re role models, after all), but like we.

Dos Swim bikini top. Pleated skirt, Sid Neigum Pamela Hanson for Harper’s Bazaar

The measurements of Seynabou’s dress, for example, are similar to mine. And I’m a standard bog size 12. I happen to think it’s important that the standard bog size 12 – not to mention the standard 16, 14, and 10 bog – exist in the mirror worlds of the world. aspiration that fashion and Hollywood reflect in return. ours.

Swimsuit, Stella McCartney. Sunglasses, Versace Pamela Hanson for Harper’s Bazaar

Where does even the so-called “thin ideal” that has taken hold over the past hundred years come from? In his book Unbearable weight: feminism, western culture, and the Body, Susan Bordo argues that it is “the enticing ideal of a well-managed self in which everything is kept in order.” If this has had a greater hold on women than on men, it is because “in all the dominant Western religious and philosophical traditions, the capacity for self-management is resolutely coded as masculine. In contrast, all of these bodily spontaneities – hunger, sexuality, emotions – views as necessary for containment and control have been culturally constructed … as women. “Damn.

And so, to follow Bordo’s argument, modern women – or at least those in “late modern Western societies” – have used their bodies to demonstrate to others that they can do, be, live like men; that they can subjugate their “domestic, reproductive destiny”.

Swimsuit, Vilebrequin. Brass bracelet, Jennifer Fisher. Pamela Hanson for Harper’s Bazaar

Yet, of course, true empowerment for women isn’t about denying who we already are – through our bodies or whatever – but embracing all the other things we can be in addition to what was open to. our mothers or our grandmothers. Loving our flesh, no matter what is in it, is an act of feminism as well as an embrace of femininity. And it is the powerful interweaving of these two most bulky f words – not, in fact, the yin and yang they were once thought to be, but two sides of the same coin, our coin – that will make them free.

Anna Murphy is The Times Fashion Director.

