Haledon NJ school uniform dress code policy relaxed





HALEDON Borough’s K-8 school will loosen its dress code in an effort to help cash-strapped parents who cannot invest in new uniforms for their children. The decision was made because many families are suffering in their wallets and data suggests they can’t even afford to put food on their tables, school superintendent Christopher Wacha said. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wacha said, the school provided at least 160 free meals to families per day, more than five times more than before the outbreak. “We have just returned from a pandemic,” said the superintendent. “It is up to us, as a school, to make reasonable accommodations for our population.” Almost 62% of the school population of 1,033 pupils is defined as “economically disadvantaged” by the State Department of Education. The borough has a median household income of $ 70,167, well below the state’s median of $ 82,545, according to census figures. LOCAL:Pedestrian dies after being struck by NJ Transit bus on HaledonAvenue IN MEMORY: Haledon Public School mural pays tribute to beloved caretaker killed in crash TREND:Delta variant spreads, set to become most dominant COVID-19 strain The dress code, which came into effect in September 2012, requires uniforms for all grade levels. The compulsory clothing includes polo shirts in the school colors: black, red or white. Boys should wear black or khaki pants, and girls black or khaki sweaters, pants or skirts. According to the student manual, proper attire can “influence behavior” and “improve the learning environment”. It’s also a matter of security, Wacha said, noting that staff can more easily spot potential intruders if everyone is in uniform. Parents would normally purchase their children’s uniforms directly from one of the two FlynnO’Hara Uniforms of Emerson suppliers, or JDM Associates Inc. of Lodi. Auniform can vary in cost, depending on the size. But it’s not out of the question that parents spend hundreds of dollars, Wacha said, especially if they have more than one child or are experiencing growth spurts. Short-sleeved polo shirts from FlynnO’Hara cost up to $ 22.75, while a V-neck cardigan is between $ 37 and $ 41. All shirts bear the school logo. Wacha stressed that the dress code is not lifted forever; school officials will revisit the matter after Thanksgiving. In the meantime, the pupils will have to wear the colors of the school. Liesl Iza, president of the school’s PTA, said the dress code is generally viewed as a plus by parents and, surprisingly, by much of the student body. “It level the playing field,” said Iza, also a member of the school’s board of directors. “Everyone wears the same thing, so that way it’s an equalizer.” But the mother-of-two said she understands the need to relax the rule. “COVID has affected families,” Iza said. “Uniforms can be expensive, and that’s a lot of money up front.” Philip DeVencent is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today. E-mail:[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/passaic/haledon/2021/07/09/haledon-nj-school-uniform-dress-code-policy-relaxed/7886115002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos