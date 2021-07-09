Fila collaborates with Oliver Spencer on a sustainable collection





Sportswear brand Fila is launching a sustainably produced collection with British menswear designer Oliver Spencer. Inspired by the rich sportswear heritage of Filas and the cult classic of Wes Andersons 2001, The Royal Tenenbaums combined with the casual tailoring of Spencers, the collection features a range of vintage sportswear silhouettes in rich colors and luxury fabrics from from environmentally friendly and responsibly manufactured sources. Fila classics, such as the Hayward jersey jacket, Benedict polo shirt and the matching Ari jersey shorts, reminiscent of the style of 1980s tennis icons, were given a contemporary twist with Spencer specifically developing a super-soft terry corduroy. and rich in color. Image: Courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin Other highlights include the Royal Hoodie in cotton corduroy jersey, offering premium loungewear in vintage style, straight-cut jogging pants, t-shirts with the F-Box logo appliqué and a light, water-repellent rain jacket. While the Franklin jersey jacket is modeled after a vintage cut organic cotton tracksuit top finished with a contrast stripe band, inspired by the Fila headband worn by Bjorn Borg in the 1980 Wimbledon final against John Mcenroe. Hero pieces were also made in Oliver Spencers Auckland Navy, Auckland Red and Auckland Cream to pay homage to classic Fila colourways seen on and off the pitch for generations. Oliver Spencer and Fila launch an eco-responsible range of reworked sportswear classics Sustainability is at the forefront of the Oliver Spencers brand, and this collaboration continues its efforts to produce sustainable products of ethical origin, with many parts made from organic cotton. Even the collection’s packaging uses sustainable and recycled materials. Image: Courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin Commenting on the collection, Spencer said: I am very happy to work with such an authentic and heritage sportswear brand. By working together to merge lifestyle and sportswear, we have produced an exciting collection that sells through our longtime partner, Mr. Porter. The collection is very nostalgic, yet modern while using all of our enduring references. The collection will be exclusively available at Oliver Spencer, Fila and Mr Porter. The men’s clothing designer will also contribute 10% of sales for the Mr Porter Health In Mind fund powered by Movember, a fundraising and content initiative dedicated to helping men lead happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives. . Fila x Oliver Spencer prices range from 69 to 259 pounds / 106 to 398 US dollars. Image: Courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin Image: Courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin Image: Courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin Image: Courtesy of Fila x Oliver Spencer by Rankin

