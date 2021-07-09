Tokyo Olympics Men’s Soccer Preview Group C (Argentina, Egypt, Australia)





Spain enters the Olympic tournament with such a distinct competitive advantage over its rivals that it borders on injustice. As a general rule, clubs in the best European leagues are not required to release players for the Olympics as the tournament is not recognized as part of the official FIFA calendar. The only exception concerns Spanish players exercising their profession at national level in La Liga. By national law, top Spanish clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona must grant their local stars permission to go for gold at the Olympics. Taking advantage of the arrangement, manager Luis de la Fuente named six players to the Olympic squad which, earlier in July, reached the semi-final of the European Championships with the Spanish senior team. La Liga goalkeeper Unai simondefenders Eric Garcia and Pau Torres, Midfielder Pedro and forward Mikel Oyarzabal all made a significant contribution to the Spanish race at EURO 2020, as has the striker Dani Olmo, who was released by his German club RB Leipzig. With their embarrassment at the wealth of the senior national team, Spain will be aiming for a second Olympic gold in men’s football after taking home victory at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. YOUNG PLAYER TO WATCH Pedri The sensational 18-year-old creative midfielder from Barcelona has won comparisons to Spain legend Andres Iniesta due to his game over the past 12 months. Against Italy in the EURO 2020 semi-finals, Pedri managed 61 of 62 assists in 120 minutes in a game that Spain ultimately lost on penalties, leaving squad general Luis Enrique to short of words. His performances, the way he reads the game, the way he finds space, his quality, his personality, I’ve never seen anything like it, not even Andres Iniesta, Enrique said. It is absolutely impossible to explain. Although they were powerless to stop him, Barcelona have expressed extreme concern over the inclusion of Pedris on both the euro list and the Olympic team after a long club season would leave the teenager overworked. Although Pedri assured his club that he will arrive for the season well rested, told Spanish radio show El Transistor, I love playing football and will be happy to continue playing. Pedri plays for Spain at the 2020 European Championships Getty Images VETERIN LEADER Marco Asensio In recent years, things have not gone as planned for 25-year-old Marco Asensio, who for several years has been a centerpiece in the future of Spanish football. The Real Madrid winger has been slow to regain his best form after an ACL tear in 2019 and is temporarily, he hopes, fallen out of favor with the senior national team. However, he brings to the Olympics one of the most valuable international experiences a 25-year-old could hope to offer. Asensio has been a factor in the traditionally strong image of the Spanish national youth team since 2012. He helped guide Spain to victory at the European Under-19 Championships in 2015 and the final of Euro U-21 in 2017, losing to Germany. In 2018, Asensio represented Spain at the FIFA World Cup, where La Roja got disappointingly excited in the quarter-final against host country Russia. In total, Asensio has scored 16 goals in 52 appearances for Spain at all levels. SPAIN OLYMPIC TEAM Goalkeepers: lvaro Fernndez (Huesca), Unai Simn (Athletic Club), lex Domnguez (Las Palmas) Defenders: scar Mingueza (Barcelona), Jess Vallejo (Granada), Eric Garca (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), scar Gil (Espanyol), Juan Miranda (Real Betis) Midfielder : Marc Cucurella (Getafe), Jon Moncayola (Osasuna), Martn Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Pedri Gonzlez (Barcelona) Forward: Bryan Gil (Seville), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rafa Mir (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Javier Puado (Espanyol)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/tokyo-olympics-mens-soccer-preview-group-c-spain-argentina-egypt-australia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos