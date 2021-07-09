Big fashion brands face legal challenge over rights of textile workers in Asia Human rights

Legal complaints are being filed against some of the world’s biggest fashion brands in major Asian garment-producing countries in a groundbreaking attempt to hold the global fashion industry legally accountable for human rights violations in countries where their clothes are made.

The Alliance for the Minimum Wage in Asia (AFWA), a pan-Asian labor rights group, says it is using legal remedies to argue that global clothing brands should be considered joint employers, with their suppliers, under national laws and held accountable for Alleged wage violations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two of these complaints have already been lodged with authorities in India and Sri Lanka, and further complaints are pending in Indonesia and Pakistan.

In India, AFWA and local unions have filed a complaint against H&M with the Bengaluru Department of Labor. The complaint demands that H&M be held jointly responsible for allegations of work abuse that took place in 2020 at a supplier factory, where it claims the brand has full economic control over livelihood, skills and continued employment workers.

A similar complaint was filed with the labor commissioner in Sri Lanka against Levi Strauss, Columbia Sporting Company, Asics, DKNY and Tommy Hilfiger, claiming they are acting as shadow employers at a supplier factory in Katunayake where workers lost their jobs and did not receive full pay.

The central claims and arguments of the legal complaints were based on in-depth interviews and analysis that AFWA conducted for a new report he launched this week.

The report looked at the impact of wage theft in six garment-producing countries in which it claimed that many of the world’s biggest fashion brands were jointly responsible for lowering or spreading wages, and the resulting poverty and misery for millions of garment workers across Asia.

He argues that the actions of fashion brands during the pandemic in canceling billions of dollars in clothing orders directly resulted in serious humanitarian consequences for workers in their supply chains.

Many workers lost their jobs, had their hours cut, or were sent home without pay for months. The pre-poverty line wages of garment workers across Asia provided no form of security cover that would have enabled them to weather the loss of jobs and wages during the pandemic.

The report also claims that even though workers’ rights were protected by national laws, most textile workers did not have the access or power to seek redress for wages lost during the pandemic due to the need to finding other work, the threat of destitution and weak law enforcement. of labor law by the authorities.

A worker from Sri Lanka, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was unable to feed her children after her hours were cut in the summer of 2020.

Our employer told us that brands had canceled orders, so we were forced to take vacations and our hours were reduced, she said. Already, I was struggling to survive on my salary and relied on overtime to cover the costs, so I discovered that I couldn’t afford to buy enough food for the family. Every day I was scared, wondering how we were going to survive.

Ashim Roy, an Indian trade unionist and AFWA member, said legal action was the only way to ensure that brands were forced to put workers’ rights before profit.

After the carnage that raged on workers last year, we wanted to explore the possibility of holding brands legally accountable instead of just having the influence or threat to damage their reputation, he said. declared.

Brands don’t just buy clothes. They determine and control every step of the production process Ashim Roy, trade unionist

We are convinced that in some countries there is a very solid case law on joint and several liability, but it has never been tested for a brand and a supplier. Our main argument is that the reality of fashion supply chains is that brands don’t just buy clothes. They determine and control every step of the production process of that garment being made and therefore should not be able to continue to pretend that the workers who make their clothes are not working for them.

In a statement on the legal complaint, H&M said: Although it is our suppliers who employ the garment workers, we, as a large company, have a responsibility to do everything possible to contribute to a good dialogue between the unions. and suppliers to help them reach an agreement in the event of a dispute.

She also indicated that in the specific case mentioned in the legal complaint, the workers were paid in accordance with the legal provisions.

Columbia Sportswear Company said it had received no evidence of a complaint to the labor commissioner. He said he had not canceled orders or renegotiated product costs for open orders, adding: We believe the strategies we have adopted have reduced the impacts of the global pandemic on our partners in the world. supply chain and their employees.

Asics also said it had not received notification of the legal complaint and said it did not agree with the argument that it has a common business relationship with its suppliers.

He said all workers at the factory of the supplier named in the lawsuit have been fully compensated according to local labor laws and that he has not canceled any orders during the pandemic.

Levi Strauss declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said he took full responsibility for orders placed before the pandemic began and provided more than a million grants to organizations supporting garment workers.

DKNY and PVH, the owner of Tommy Hilfiger, did not respond to requests for comment.