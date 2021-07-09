Cutaway Tie: Gareth Southgates’ Lucky Polka Dot Ties Boost Sales | Men’s fashion





Football is a world of superstition John Terry has worn the same pair of shin guards for 10 seasons while Mesut zil always puts his right boot on first. Gareth Southgate is no exception, as throughout Euro 2020 the England coach has been lucky. The same polka dot knit tie has been worn by Southgate in most games since mid-June. Notably, the only game he didn’t wear the tie was England’s 0-0 draw against Scotland, the only time the team failed to win in the tournament. Southgate was again tied for the semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday, and he was backed by Ian Wright. As an ITV expert, the former Arsenal player also wore a polka dot tie. The Southgate Lucky Tie is one of the British boutique brand Percival, which also makes some of the managers’ suits. Even called Gareth Southgates Lucky Tie on the Percival site, it’s now available for pre-order, always a sign of an in-demand item. Priced at $ 49, it will ship to customers the week of August 9. Those who can’t wait that long and perhaps want to wear a lucky tie while watching the final on Sunday, have found them elsewhere. John Lewis says sales of his navy polka dot tie doubled in a week, while TM Lewin says tie sales increased 250% after the semi-final with a particularly popular navy polka dot style. Exhausted overnight after Wednesday’s game, the brand has now restocked itself with a polka dot style called The Southgate. In Matalan, a 4-dot tie also sold out completely after the semi-final. This means companies are capitalizing again on the Southgate effect, already seen in 2018 with vests sales surging after he wore one during the World Cup. Quick guide How can I subscribe to sports news alerts? Show Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play Store on Android phones by searching for “The Guardian”.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you are using the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Activate sports notifications. Thank you for your opinion. Our customers are eager to emulate, says Rosie Doran, menswear buyer at John Lewis. Doran suggests that there has been a general movement towards improvement. Formal wear is proving increasingly popular as it pays homage to the style of our English football managers and prepares for the wedding season in the months to come. Southgate is considered a costume icon in British men's fashion and Prince William and David Beckham were also stylish in suit and tie in the semi-final. However, not all men in public life received the memo. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ditched the sartorial side by wearing an English shirt over office attire to watch Wednesday's game. Hopefully the lucky tie will do the trick on Sunday, and Johnson will likely return to dress for the occasion.

