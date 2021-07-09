Best white dresses for summer: easy and stylish white dresses to wear

There are few items as synonymous with summer style as white dresses, and for good reason. Whether you’re getting ready for a day of shopping, heading to the beach, dressing for a cocktail party, or venturing out for a weekend getaway, you can’t go wrong with the simple, effortless, and polished look. of a white dress. Seriously, there’s only one occasion a white dress isn’t suitable for during the summer months, and that’s when you’re attending a wedding.

White dresses are a summer staple, because apart from being inherently stylish, these airy dresses are ideal when temperatures soar on those long hot, sticky days. There are also many variations of white dresses, whether you are looking for a bohemian meadow midi, a short LWD, a gauzy ruffle dress, a sheer beach blanket or a flowing maxi dress, in lightweight fabrics like linen, cotton. or silk.

Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter

As summer trends come and go, we guarantee that white dresses, although in different forms, will always be on trend. Below, check out our favorite frothy white dresses that epitomize a chic summer wardrobe.

Zeus + Dione Ione mid-length dress

Channel your inner Greek goddess in this feminine midi dress; it’s a loose fit, with braided buttons and a slight cut that just lets you see the skin. We believe it’s the perfect dress for day or night. $ 740, Net to wear.

Ba & sh Byrd dress

No summer wardrobe is complete without a white eyelet dress. This airy afternoon with ruffle accents makes us dream of frolicking in the French countryside. $ 335, Ba & sh.

Santorini Recycled Dress Kinga Csilla

This crisp white long-sleeved dress is one of your next holiday moodboard, and it also happens to be made entirely from post-consumer recycled cotton. $ 295, Kinga csilla.

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home’s cult nap dresses just might be the MVP of this post-isolation world we live in, and this white polka dot dress is so chic for summer. Comfort * and * fashion is really what we are looking for today. $ 125, Hill house.

Gauge81 Adeje short knit dress

If you prefer dresses with a closer fit, try this white knit mini. $ 570, Gauge81.

Faithfull The Brand x Net Sustain Camden Dress

We love the ultra-flattering smocking of this cotton terry midi dress, and the spaghetti straps are perfect for those painfully wet days ahead. $ 199, Net to wear.

Lake Pajamas Ruffle Collar Poplin Dress

This lightweight cotton dress is perfect for those sweltering summer days when you need to keep cool while staying snug. It features a high ruffle neckline and a loose, slightly flared silhouette, so you can dress it up or down. $ 132, Pajamas Lake.

Baby Doll Amber Mini Dress

You can’t go wrong with a little white ruffle mini dress. $ 280, St. Barth baby doll.

Amaya Rails Dress

You are sure to live in this white linen dress, with its square neckline and ruffled skirt, all season long. Slip it on over your swimsuit or dress it up with a pair of strappy sandals. $ 188, Rails.

Heather dress Cecilie Bahnsen

Cecilie Bahnsen’s ethereal dresses always combine the best of high fashion with genuine ease of use. This spaghetti strap style has a fitted bodice with a pleated skirt that flares around the ankle, and it gives us a serious garden party vibe. $ 1,086, Fashion Operands.

Reformation Liah Robe

Even though we love a long, flowing dress, sometimes you just feel like wearing a little mini, like this cute poplin dress from the cool girl fav Reformation. $ 198, Reformation.

J. Crew Button Front Cotton Poplin Dress

We think scoop necklines are seriously understated, as this’ 90s button-down look proves. $ 128, J Crew.

LoveShackFancy Divine Mini Dress

There’s a reason why you’ve surely noticed that LoveShackFancy’s romantic dresses are everywhere this season; feminine dresses have just the right touch of whimsy, like this white crochet mini with short puffed sleeves. $ 425, Net to wear.

Cider drop-shoulder button-down shirt dress

The button-up white shirt dress is a classic, but we love the modernized look of this long-sleeved number. If you want to try on the figure without spending a ton of money, this is a great option. $ 24, Cider.

Bleusalt The Nightie Dress

An effortless white dress is foolproof. $ 200, Blue salt.

Charo Ruiz Stelle Ruffled Mini Dress

This LWD (we’re making it one thing, okay ?!) has everything we’ve ever wanted for a sundress there is the smocked bodice, tiered A-line skirt, eyelet details * and * the lace spaghetti straps of all our vacation dreams. It’s very high on our current “add to cart” list. $ 425, Mix.

Honorine Georgia dress in cotton seersucker

You could just as easily wear this long-sleeve, cinched-waist midi on a scenic trip to the weekend farmer’s market, or on a busy day of meetings in town. $ 395, Net to wear.