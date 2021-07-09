Hot Sam men’s clothing store celebrates 100 years in Detroit

Hot Sams men’s clothing store celebrates its 100th anniversary with an event that will spotlight 25 other black-owned businesses.

The parks of downtown Detroits Campus Martius and Cadillac Square will be live on Saturday with a fashion show, live performances, food and a black-owned retail showcase at the stores event titled A Century of History: Presenting Detroits Black Wall Street and Entertainment Extravaganza. “

The commercial showcase will take place Saturday at noon with Vibe Ride Detroit, Red Rose Florist, Detroit Popcorn Company, My T Fine Soul Sauce and more. The fashion show and entertainment will start at 5 p.m. The store is located at 127 Monroe Street, and the event will take place in the Monroe block, from Farmer Streets to Randolph.

“Now it’s our job to go back and make sure we can help and bring other small businesses on this journey,” said Lauren Stovall, Legacy Preserver and Sales Manager at Hot Sams.

What has been great now is that it was a small business, but now it is turning to big business. … how are you going to support small businesses like Hot Sams and like all those 25 other vendors that were bringing in? What is so beautiful is that these great companies that we contacted, they understood the mission and signed up.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is hosting the event for Hot Sams and is joined by many other sponsors and partners like Bedrock Detroit, City of Detroit, Fifth Third Bank, Detroit Development Fund, First Independence Bank, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance, Square and more.

We all want to celebrate and help our small businesses, artists and entrepreneurs in Detroit, especially now and especially as the pandemic exits in 2021, ”said David Cowen, head of public spaces for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, which will also be celebrating its centenary. It’s such an important way for us to start meeting safely here outside Campus Martius Park this summer, and truly appreciating the businesses that have been there for Detroit for a long time.

After:The new Hamtramck plant shop was inspired by a gift from the owner’s mother

After:Parker’s Alley plaque highlights some of Detroit’s early black landowners

The celebration is in line with the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Running Massacre on Black Wall Street, where a white mob attacked black businesses, residents, and homes in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921, the same year Hot Sams opened. . During the Detroit event, there will be an educational experience with banners that will talk about Tulsas Black Wall Street, as well as Detroits Black Bottom and Paradise Valley.

Serving Detroit in the last century

Hot Sams is the oldest men’s clothing store in downtown Detroit, and it was originally founded by Sam Freedman, a Jewish man. The current owners, Tony Stovall and Cliff Green, worked as sales people in the store from 1974. Once Freedman was ready to sell the store, the family asked Green and Stovall if they wanted to take it over. The store was bought by the two in 1994 and the store became the property of Black.

What’s so interesting about many downtown businesses, especially in this area, in the 1920s, 1960s, and 1970s, customers in downtown Detroit were predominantly black, Lauren Stovall said. Detroit is predominantly black. Yes, a Jewish family owned this business. However, the clientele was still predominantly black.

Derrick Davis, 39, of Detroit, has been shopping at Hot Sams since he was 16. His father would take him to the store, where Davis would see other distinguished black men shopping, such as judges and government officials. Over the years, Davis has said he has gone from being a client to being a family member.

In 2007, a house fire caused Davis to lose everything. The store owners called him and told him to take whatever he needed, from suits to everyday clothes. Davis is now giving back in partnership with Hot Sams by offering scholarships to senior graduates, providing ties and bow ties to student athletes, and dressing a student for prom or graduation.

I’m doing everything I can to orient our community to Hot Sams because they’re so relevant, Davis said. I know how influential they have been throughout my growing up life and I want to help push people towards them. Hope it can be the same.

Hot Sams aims to provide options for all men, young and old, regardless of the trends of the past 100 years. The store sells suits, shirts, jeans, accessories, and casual and dressy shoes, with the goal of offering options that represent true Detroit style.

I think for a moment we were just seen as the store for other gentlemen, Stovall said. And to some extent, we are. But we had to figure out how to attract this new modern man coming downtown. We were therefore able to make some changes to our inventory.

When you become a century-old business in a city like Detroit, you have the opportunity and obligation to serve in a way that is not only selfish, but serves the community and the people, Stovall mentioned.

For the past 100 years, Hot Sams had not closed until COVID-19 hit, resulting in four months of store closures. But it led to something new. The store launched a website for the first time and sales are up 30%. The website, which is maintained by interns from the University of Michigan, allowed shoppers to shop outside of city and state borders.

Hot Sams plans to continue their store for another 100 years to provide a community where people can shop and socialize.

In the near future, I think I will continue to be that community center, that place where whether you come from old school Detroit or new school, you feel right at home when you walk into our store, said Lauren Stovall. This is what we want. We want to be almost like the welcoming community.

After:Backstory Byline: Business writer Chanel Stitt aims to amplify black voices

Contact writer Chanel Stitt on Twitter: @ByChanelStitt.Become a subscriberor offer a subscription.