Connect with us

Fashion

Hot Sam men’s clothing store celebrates 100 years in Detroit

Published

32 seconds ago

on

By

 


Hot Sams men’s clothing store celebrates its 100th anniversary with an event that will spotlight 25 other black-owned businesses.

The parks of downtown Detroits Campus Martius and Cadillac Square will be live on Saturday with a fashion show, live performances, food and a black-owned retail showcase at the stores event titled A Century of History: Presenting Detroits Black Wall Street and Entertainment Extravaganza. “

Hot Sam co-owner Tony Stovall, 69, of Southfield is placing chairs and a table outside the store on July 7, 2021. Stovall says he wants people to come to the store for more than just shopping. Hot Sam's Detroit is celebrating its 100th anniversary in downtown Detroit and will be hosting a big event at Campus Martius and Cadillac Square this Saturday.

The commercial showcase will take place Saturday at noon with Vibe Ride Detroit, Red Rose Florist, Detroit Popcorn Company, My T Fine Soul Sauce and more. The fashion show and entertainment will start at 5 p.m. The store is located at 127 Monroe Street, and the event will take place in the Monroe block, from Farmer Streets to Randolph.

“Now it’s our job to go back and make sure we can help and bring other small businesses on this journey,” said Lauren Stovall, Legacy Preserver and Sales Manager at Hot Sams.

Hot Sam's Marketing Director Lauren Stovall, co-owners Tony Stovall and Cliff G. Green are at the store on July 7, 2021. Hot Sam's Detroit is celebrating its 100th anniversary in downtown Detroit and they will be hosting a big event at Campus Martius and Cadillac Square this Saturday.

What has been great now is that it was a small business, but now it is turning to big business. … how are you going to support small businesses like Hot Sams and like all those 25 other vendors that were bringing in? What is so beautiful is that these great companies that we contacted, they understood the mission and signed up.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is hosting the event for Hot Sams and is joined by many other sponsors and partners like Bedrock Detroit, City of Detroit, Fifth Third Bank, Detroit Development Fund, First Independence Bank, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance, Square and more.

Hot Sam's Detroit is celebrating its 100th anniversary in downtown Detroit and will be hosting a big event at Campus Martius and Cadillac Square this Saturday. The shoes are among the items on sale on Wednesday July 7, 2021.

We all want to celebrate and help our small businesses, artists and entrepreneurs in Detroit, especially now and especially as the pandemic exits in 2021, ”said David Cowen, head of public spaces for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, which will also be celebrating its centenary. It’s such an important way for us to start meeting safely here outside Campus Martius Park this summer, and truly appreciating the businesses that have been there for Detroit for a long time.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.freep.com/story/money/business/michigan/2021/07/09/hot-sams-mens-clothing-store-detroit/7890592002/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: