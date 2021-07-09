Why we covet this M&S dress





We’re crazy about this M&S under 40 dress – here’s why. (Yahoo Style UK / Marks and Spencer) The editors of Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to independently selecting great products at great prices for you. We may receive a share of purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Over the past year, we’ve continuously recycled our comfy leggings, tracksuit set, and baggy tees while working from home, but as the lockdown restrictions begin to lift, we plan to only wear only flowing dresses all summer long – because why not? They are light, stylish and go with everything. One in particular that we care about is the V-neck floral midi dress with puff sleeves, who is new in at Marks and Spencer. Whether you wear it with sneakers, flat sandals or wedge heels, it’s our summer staple. (Marks and Spencer) Why we rate it the V-neck floral midi dress with puff sleeves is bound to take pride of place in everyone’s wardrobe this summer – that’s if we can be persuaded to step out of it and put it back on the hanger. We think this elegant tea dress is the perfect buy because it is super versatile and has a beautiful vintage inspired pattern. With trendy puffed short sleeves, it is V-neck and mid-length. It’s available in regular and long lengths, and in UK dress sizes 6 to 24, although some sizes are already selling fast. At just 39.50, it’s the deal of the summer. What the critics say Although the V-neck floral midi dress with puff sleeves is new to M&S, buyers are already impressed. Here’s what they have to say: “The dress is beautiful. Beautiful material, well made, true to size – I bought the long one because I’m 5ft 8 and I’m wearing it with a short dark blue denim jacket that I bought last week. “

“This is a pretty printed dress and very flattering. I went long because the standard length was not right for me as I am 5 feet 6 inches tall.”

“This dress fits me very well and falls well. I’m 6 and size 12/14: the 14 Reg came to mid-calf, that’s what I wanted.” The story continues V-neck floral midi dress with puff sleeves Watch: How to Organize Your Wardrobe

