Holly Willoughbys This Morning Outfit Today: Where To Buy Her Rouje Summer Midi Dress

Whether you are passionate about This morning or not, the Holly Willoughbys style attracts as much attention as the show itself.

Proving her sartorial flair time and time again, we recently saw the presenter step out in a chic sundress from sustainable workwear label Dai (275, Daiwear.com) as well as a floral shirt (49, Whistles.com) and culottes (12.99, Zara.com) from the main street.

A trendy Vichy Rixo midi dress (295, Rixo.fr) to a bright rainbow skirt to celebrate the end of Pride, she never misses the mark when it comes to style.

And today’s show is no exception, with Holly Willoughby stepping out in a very French midi dress from French fashion label Rouje.

Founded in 2019 by French model and it-girl Jeanne Damas, the brand is heavily inspired by the 40s, 60s and 80s, with vintage tastes of Damascus running through the collections.

Read more:

From timeless tea dresses to flowing blouses, there is no better brand to help you refresh your summer wardrobe. The Hollys dress of choice is an elegant white wrap midi dress with a cherry and floral pattern.

The presenter let the dress do the talking by teaming it with nude heels for a chic and effortless summer outfit.

If you’re as enamored with the look as we are, the good news is we’ve found where to buy it, and there are even four more models to browse.

Where does the Holly Willoughbys outfit come from and where can I buy it?

Today, the Holly Willoughbys outfit is a summery, vintage-inspired midi dress from the French fashion label. Rouje.

The timeless design of the wrap dress has short sleeves and a flattering slit in the skirt, this is sure to be a staple in any wardrobe. It is still available in two sizes and you can purchase the dress in any of the other four floral designs.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Red)

Embodying Rouje’s airy, flowing, and Parisian-inspired style, this Gabin V-neck dress features a flattering wrap-around fit that highlights the leg, as well as a slim tie belt, five button front closures and delicately puffed sleeves. Perfect for summer days, wear the dress with a woven basket bag and sandals for the day followed by heeled mules and gold earrings for the evening.

The dress is currently only available in two sizes 40 and 42 but fear not, as the model also comes in a darker navy daisies (180, Rouje.com), a navy floral marine bouquet from the south (180, Rouje.com), a green rosita with green tints (180, Rouje.com), a red flowery shade (180, Rouje.com) and finally a pretty pink print (180, Rouje.com).

Buy now

Is Holly Willoughby wearing her own clothes this morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This morning who works with her to compose her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Talk to red in 2020 she revealed that making an outfit hasn’t always come naturally for a long time, i was pretty clueless she admitted and as her Instagram feed when she isn’t working says otherwise, featuring a range of equally stylish sets in our books, which is probably why she turns to the expertise of on-screen professionals.

Who is stylist Holly Willoughbys?

Danielle Whiteman has become a regular at Holly Willoughbys This morning stylist at the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith Danielle is a former assistant to Angies, now based in Sydney and who is expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with designing Holly’s transformation into a national fashion icon in recent years: Holly was open to new ideas, she explained in an interview with You magazine. The main thing I wanted to do was give it more color so we tried everything and went from there. I remember her saying, I had my children. I just need to change it.

How does Holly Willoughby comb her hair?

Hairstylist Holly Willoughbys is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This morning and Ice dance, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Ciler said he used previous products on the presenters’ hair for this signature swish, including Batiste Dry Shampoo, T3 Curling Irons and Avedas Damage Daily Hair Repair Remedy (26, Look fantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during the lockdown shared a clip of herself dyeing her hair using the natural blonde shade for baby of the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls School. She now lives in South West London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Promotional codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more summer style inspiration? Read our guide to the best dresses for women

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click the links and purchase the products, but we never allow this to distort our coverage. Reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.